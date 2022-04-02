Myrtle Beach edges West Florence 2-1 in girls' soccer

FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence girls’ soccer team still controls its own destiny when it comes to a top seed in the 4A playoffs.

The margin for error is now razor thin, however, after Friday’s 2-1 loss to Myrtle Beach at Knight Stadium.

West was looking to take a firm grasp of the top spot in Region 6-4A after beating the Seahawks 3-0 in early March. But a second-half goal by Graycin Queener proved to be the difference as the Knights’ late surge was turned away.

WFHS (9-3, 8-1) has three remaining region matchups against North Myrtle Beach (April 7), Darlington (April 26) and South Florence (April 29).

“If we both win out and we tie…we do win that tiebreaker,” Knights coach Alex Shortall said. “But we’ve still got to take care of business against the rest of the teams that we play. We’ve got three more matches, so we’ve got to show up and we’ve got to play.

“We’ve got to find the back of the net a few more times and get those wins.”

Finding the back of the net proved to be elusive for most of Friday’s game, despite the strong start by Shortall’s squad. Less than eight minutes in, Ashley Klucharich took a feed from Grace Stoklosa and put one past the MBHS goalkeeper for a 1-0 WF lead.

But that was it for the first half as the Seahawks (10-4, 7-1) controlled the pace of play the rest of the way. They got the equalizer with under 10 minutes remaining as Maura Wilson connected on a free kick to knot the game at 1-1.

“(The Seahawks) played like they wanted it,” Shortall said. “I don’t think we played with that same aggression that they played with, but the second half we came out and we took it to them for the most part.

“But we just couldn’t get in the back of the net that second half.”

Queener scored less than 12 minutes in to give MBHS the lead in what turned out to be the final goal of the evening – despite a strong finish by the Knights.

West came within an eyelash of tying the game on corner kick that was redirected and bounced off the leftside goal post. The Knights had a couple more near-misses, but the Seahawks held on for the crucial win.

“Both teams put up a hard fight,” Shortall said. “I’m super-proud of the way we played. Things didn’t go our way, but we showed that we had a lot of heart and that we’re ready to go.

“We’re ready for playoffs.”

