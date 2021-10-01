Myrtle Beach hangs on as West Florence's potential game-tying drive falls short

FLORENCE, S.C. – The disappointment on Jody Jenerette’s face was apparent Friday following a 14-7 loss to Myrtle Beach at Knight Stadium.

So was the resolve in his voice.

“Playing one of the better teams in South Carolina at your place and playing with them until the last play of the game … I reckon it’s a moral victory, but at some point and time we’ve got to get tired of moral victories here and we’ve got to decide we’re going to win a big game.

“That’s on me – 100% on me. I’ve got to coach better.”

It looked for a while as if that big win might come Friday, as the Knights were able to hold the high-powered Seahawks to just two first-half scores.

But the Myrtle Beach defense came up big as well – none more so than in the final minute. West Florence’s lone trip to the red zone ended at the Myrtle Beach 5-yard line when quarterback Deuce Hudson was tackled short of the first down marker and goal line.

It was a 19-play drive that started at the Knights’ own 20-yard line and took up the majority of the fourth quarter. In fact, both teams possessed the ball just twice in the second half until the final play, when the Seahawks ran out the remaining five seconds.