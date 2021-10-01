Myrtle Beach hangs on as West Florence's potential game-tying drive falls short

FLORENCE, S.C. – The disappointment on Jody Jenerette’s face was apparent Friday following a 14-7 loss to Myrtle Beach at Knight Stadium.
So was the resolve in his voice.
“Playing one of the better teams in South Carolina at your place and playing with them until the last play of the game … I reckon it’s a moral victory, but at some point and time we’ve got to get tired of moral victories here and we’ve got to decide we’re going to win a big game.
“That’s on me – 100% on me. I’ve got to coach better.”
It looked for a while as if that big win might come Friday, as the Knights were able to hold the high-powered Seahawks to just two first-half scores.
But the Myrtle Beach defense came up big as well – none more so than in the final minute. West Florence’s lone trip to the red zone ended at the Myrtle Beach 5-yard line when quarterback Deuce Hudson was tackled short of the first down marker and goal line.
It was a 19-play drive that started at the Knights’ own 20-yard line and took up the majority of the fourth quarter. In fact, both teams possessed the ball just twice in the second half until the final play, when the Seahawks ran out the remaining five seconds.
“We limited them … but we should’ve scored,” Jenerette said. “Can’t score. That’s the problem right now. We’ve got to find a way to score.”
It was tough most of the night for both offenses. Myrtle Beach scored on its second drive of the game but needed 13 plays to go 50 yards. Adam Randall, who’s committed to Clemson as a receiver, ran the ball in from 1-yard out on fourth down for the first points of the game.
The Seahawks added a 21-yard TD run by Cam Ward early in the second quarter to go up 14-0, but that was it the rest of the way as the West Florence defense bent but didn’t break.
In fact, Ward’s run was the longest play Myrtle Beach had all night.
“Defense played great,” Jenerette said. “… Can’t say enough about those dudes. I thought (defensive lineman) Frank Emerson – he sets the tone every week. He’s physical and does a great job.
“Our entire team played their tail off.”
Two big special teams play kept the Knights in the game. The first came in the second quarter when Myrtle Beach was forced to punt. The ball was snapped far over the head of punter Elfontos Kontos, and when he picked it up at the 1-yard line, he was immediately hit and fumbled.
Deshawn Gamble picked up the loose prize as the Knights cut the deficit to 14-7. It stayed that way thanks to a missed field goal by Kontos early in the fourth quarter.
Myrtle Beach was also bogged down by penalties – one of which negated an 80-yard TD reception by Randall in the second half.
But the West Florence offense showed little signs of life until the end. Running back Terry McKithen was held under 100 yards rushing again (60), and the Knights had less than 75 yards of total offense at halftime and three first downs.
Quarterback Deuce Hudson completed 6-of-8 passes for 60 yards, including going 4 for 4 on the final West Florence drive.
West Florence (4-2, 1-2 Region 6-4A) tentatively has Friday off and will return home on Oct. 15 to face North Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks (3-1, 2-0) have another big region game next week when it plays host to Hartsville.
MYRTLE BEACH 14, WEST FLORENCE 7
MB;7;7;0;0;–;14
WF;0;7;0;0;–;7
FIRST QUARTER
MB – Adam Randall 1 run (Elfontos Kontos kick), 2:13.
SECOND QUARTER
MB – Cam Ward 21 run (Kontos kick), 8:28.
WF – Deshawn Gamble fumble recovery in end zone (Sam Spence kick), 4:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WF: Terry McKithen 23-60. MB: Malachi Washington 21-81; Cam Ward 3-23, TD; Adam Randall 1-1, TD.
PASSING – WF: Deuce Hudson 6-8-60-0-0. MB: Ryan Burger 13-18-101-0-0.
RECEIVING – WF: Avion McBride 1-32; Steven Smalls 2-13; Quantrell Pickens 2-19. MB: Jake Doty 3-34; Malachi Washington 2-19; Cam Ward 2-18.