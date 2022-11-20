NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to race more at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE, S.C. – NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t done racing at Florence Motor Speedway. He said late Saturday night, after placing ninth in the South Carolina 400, he plans to return.

“It’s the same ol’ place, a lot of fun,” said Earnhardt, a two-time Daytona 500 champion. “I’d like to run the IceBreaker or this race again, one of the two; maybe both. We’ll just have to see.”

Earnhardt, who raced in a LMS event in September at North Wilkesboro Speedway, said his priority next year would be racing while not scheduled that week to be in NBC’s broadcast booth.

Earnhardt, who won a 1996 Late Model Stock race at Florence Motor Speedway, was the big-time draw for Saturday’s sellout. While racing the Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, just a half-hour from FMS, Earnhardt recorded four top-five finishes. He was runner-up in the 2014 Southern 500 to Kevin Harvick, who also was at FMS on Saturday to watch his son, Keelan, race Legends.

“I love these worn-out race tracks,” Earnhardt said after the race. “If you want to find me, that’s where I’m going to be, driving a Late Model Stock car somewhere that’s going to grind the tires off the car.”

During the mid-1990s, Earnhardt raced at Florence on Fridays and the now-closed Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturdays. Steve Zacharias, who was previously general manager at Myrtle Beach, is now general manager at FMS and has the track on a lease-to-own basis.

Earnhardt’s mission this past weekend was to help FMS.

“One thing I told (Zacharias) was, ‘Tell me what you need me to do; I want to be able to help whatever it is that will mean the most for you and your weekend,” Earnhardt said. “Let me know and I’ll do it.”

After Saturday’s race, one in which Earnhardt was twice sent to the rear after causing contact in the top five, he talked about memories of younger days racing at FMS. There, he recorded 14 second-place finishes — along with the win — in 16 starts.

“I remember wrecking off (Turn 2) one night, running second to Robert Powell (one of former long-time FMS owner Charlie Powell’s sons. Charlie Powell died in 2020),” Earnhardt said. “I ran second to Robert a lot in 1996; he won a lot of races in the Huddle House car. And we’d run second a lot. But one night, we won.”

Earnhardt also connected with past competitors.

“I took a photo on the front straightaway with some drivers I had raced against in the ’90s that I hadn’t seen in years,” he said. “I don’t remember much about (the FMS win), but tonight I did walk by the tech shed and remembered being thrown out for fuel one night. The top three got thrown out for fuel.

“We would run Elf fuel and stuff like that, nothing too crazy,” he added. “We didn’t have propylene oxide or anything crazy in our fuel. When they checked the sample, they did say, ‘This ain’t the pump gas we use here.’ So, the top three got thrown out that night.”

Earnhardt’s memories didn’t stop there.

“I remember spinning Gilbert King (of Chesterfield) out for the lead on (Turn 4) one night; I don’t remember when that was,” he said. “We were friends with Gilbert and his whole crew. My crew chief was on top of Gilbert’s truck that night. He thought they were going to throw him off after that.”

Virginia’s Brenden Queen took the checkered flag in the South Carolina 400, holding off JR Motorsports’ Carson Kvapil. Hartsville’s Cody Kelley, meanwhile, finished fourth.