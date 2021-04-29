NASCAR to honor military families at Darlington

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – As part of the annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola initiative, the NASCAR industry will honor United States Armed Forces heroes and their families throughout Military Appreciation Month, beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway.
Now in its seventh year, NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola begins for the first time at Kansas Speedway with the Buschy McBusch Race 400 (May 2 at 3 p.m. on FS1) and concludes with the return of 600 Miles of Remembrance during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway taking place Memorial Day weekend (May 30 at 6 p.m. on FOX).
That list also includes Darlington Raceway during Throwback Weekend, where like at Kansas, active service members from local bases will receive grandstand tickets.
“The NASCAR industry takes tremendous pride in honoring those who serve our country, along with their families and communities,” said Michelle Byron, vice president of partnership marketing, NASCAR. “It’s impossible to describe their sacrifices to protect and support our communities throughout the past year during the pandemic – it’s our privilege to recognize them through NASCAR Salutes annually.”
In conjunction with this program, U.S. Naval Officer and NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji, will be welcomed as the newest Coca-Cola ambassador and will host many of the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola events.
As part of the 2021 platform, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will celebrate the military community by showcasing stories of everyday heroes from local bases, in partnership with the USO, while also hosting at-track and virtual experiences led by Iwuji for military families through Troops to the Track.
Beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway, a weekly pre-race show will launch on NASCAR.com and Facebook hosted by Iwuji alongside NASCAR personality Kim Coon. The show will highlight NASCAR Salutes for fans who are unable to attend a race in person and feature special celebrity guests, including Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers, race dignitaries and more.
“Coca-Cola is proud to support and honor the sacrifice and service of all military members and their families in partnership with NASCAR,” said Chris Bigda, director of sports marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “We are excited to welcome Jesse as a Coca-Cola ambassador to help bring communities together that share an appreciation for our military and the love of racing.”
Throughout NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola, FOX Sports will highlight military service stories from the industry across its NASCAR programming.
Fans can learn more about the heroes honored throughout the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program by visiting NASCAR.com/Salutes. Fans can participate this year by sharing a military member or family they salute on social media tagging #NASCARSalutes.
Darlington Raceway partners with PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway announces a multiyear partnership with PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream, an artisan ice cream company out of Columbia that will now be the Official Ice Cream of Darlington Raceway.
Fans will be able to purchase PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 7-9 and traditional Labor Day race weekend on Sept. 4-5.
“Like Darlington Raceway, PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is an innovative product produced in the Palmetto State,” said Darlington President, Kerry Tharp. “I have known Jenn Randall-Collins since she was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina, so we are proud to welcome her company based in Columbia, South Carolina as the Official Ice Cream of the track Too Tough To Tame. We look forward to our loyal fans returning to the Lady in Black for two race weekends to cheer on NASCAR’s best with a scoop of PROOF.”
"We're honored and delighted to be the Official Ice Cream of the Darlington Raceway,” said Jenn Randall-Collins, a founder of PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream. "I fell in love with the Palmetto State when I was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina in the early 1990s and we chose to headquarter our company here because of the high standard of support shown to entrepreneurs. By partnering with the track Too Tough To Tame, we're aligning with a brand that's as high-spirited, engaging and as interesting as ours. I can't wait to introduce our ice cream innovation to Darlington Raceway’s fans."