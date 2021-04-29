NASCAR to honor military families at Darlington

Darlington Raceway partners with PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway announces a multiyear partnership with PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream, an artisan ice cream company out of Columbia that will now be the Official Ice Cream of Darlington Raceway.

Fans will be able to purchase PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 7-9 and traditional Labor Day race weekend on Sept. 4-5.

“Like Darlington Raceway, PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is an innovative product produced in the Palmetto State,” said Darlington President, Kerry Tharp. “I have known Jenn Randall-Collins since she was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina, so we are proud to welcome her company based in Columbia, South Carolina as the Official Ice Cream of the track Too Tough To Tame. We look forward to our loyal fans returning to the Lady in Black for two race weekends to cheer on NASCAR’s best with a scoop of PROOF.”

"We're honored and delighted to be the Official Ice Cream of the Darlington Raceway,” said Jenn Randall-Collins, a founder of PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream. "I fell in love with the Palmetto State when I was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina in the early 1990s and we chose to headquarter our company here because of the high standard of support shown to entrepreneurs. By partnering with the track Too Tough To Tame, we're aligning with a brand that's as high-spirited, engaging and as interesting as ours. I can't wait to introduce our ice cream innovation to Darlington Raceway’s fans."