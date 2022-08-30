 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured
Darlington Walmart

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace will to sign autographs Saturday at Darlington Walmart

  • 0
NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing

Bubba Wallace smiles after capturing the pole at last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich.

 AP FILE PHOTO

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- NASCAR Cup racer Bubba Wallace will greet fans and sign autographs at the Darlington Walmart Supercenter 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday. The store's address is 251 Andover Place in Darlington.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert