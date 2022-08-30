DARLINGTON, S.C. -- NASCAR Cup racer Bubba Wallace will greet fans and sign autographs at the Darlington Walmart Supercenter 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday. The store's address is 251 Andover Place in Darlington.
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace will to sign autographs Saturday at Darlington Walmart
