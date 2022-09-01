NASCAR's Winston Kelley talks about Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Winston Kelley has been executive director for NASCAR’s Hall of Fame since it opened in 2010. But to racing fans, he is perhaps best known for being Motor Racing Network’s lead pit reporter until he retired after the 2020 season.

Broadcasting for radio can be quite different from doing it for TV.

“The biggest difference to me, from TV to radio is that TV puts captions under a picture. We’re painting the picture,” Kelley said. “One of the things (MRN legend) Barney Hall used to always tell us is, ‘Describe what you see, and think about it as if you’re that person driving down the road or sitting on your boat listening to the radio. What are the things you’d like to hear about and visualize? That’s kind of the foundation to how I approached it.”

That takes a tremendous effort at Darlington Raceway.

“If you talk about Darlington as a race, you know there is going to be a lot of tire strategy,” Kelley said. “You could have five or six laps into a run and people are going to come down and get tires. But you’ve got to keep up with how many sets of tires they might have available at the end of the race because there are only a finite amount.

“And especially if it’s a 500-mile race, you’ve got to know if somebody might run out of tires, or if somebody might save a set of tires. It’s different at each race,” he added. “At a superspeedway like the last race at Daytona, you’re going to pay attention to when the cars are going to come down pit road.”

Then, the pit reporters’ concentration sharpens.

“Are the cars going to come down in a group as the Toyotas, the Fords or the Chevrolets? Each track is a little bit different in how you monitor the strategies to be prepared for pit stops and what you’re looking for between pit stops – whether it’s wear-and-tear or fuel mileage or why somebody dropped back or why somebody came forward,” Kelley said. “It’s like Barney told us, ‘If you stick to the race, you can’t have a bad broadcast.’”

Kelley joined MRN in the late 1980s as a production assistant before making his first on-air appearance in 1988 at Martinsville Speedway before becoming the network’s lead pit reporter.

“We would have 14-20 cars to cover for teams,” Kelley recalled. “And that’s what you’re monitoring to see what’s relevant there. We used to have three pit reporters at most every track. Now there are two at some, and three at some. It just depends on the track. We would generally divide it in half or in thirds depending on what race track it is and what the cutoff point is.

“When we had a 40-car field, we divided it into thirds and we’d have 13 for one, 13 for another, and 14 for another. Or, like it’s a 37-40 car field now, you just split them in half. During my final 15-18 years, the area I would cover was toward Turn No. 1, “ he added.

Once that was set, the fun was just beginning.

“We would stay in touch with each other. If somebody had to go to the infield car center to interview somebody who came out of it or had to go to the garage to interview somebody whose car fell out, we’d have it covered,” Kelley said. “The other reporter, or the other two reporters would pay attention to those other areas.”

Kelley said at Darlington, MRN used three pit reporters prior to the 2020 pandemic.

“I don’t know if this weekend they’ll have two or three pit reporters,” Kelley said. “As a general rule the past several years, two have been at all the tracks except for Daytona and Talladega. And that’s because the infield care center and garage area are not that close to the track, and you’re going to have more accidents and more people coming out of the car center there at Daytona and Talladega. You’ve got to have somebody that can be dispatched to the car center and the garage.

“My guess, at Darlington, it will be two this weekend,” he added. “That will likely be 18-19 cars per pit reporter.”

And, of course, what makes Darlington a fun place to broadcast is its history.

“It’s about the history and the tradition,’” Kelley said. “It was the first NASCAR track over a mile, dating back to 1950. It has so much history and so much heritage.

“And it’s such a tough track,” he added. “When a driver says, ‘You’ve got to race the race track,’ there are so many situations when you have 50 or 30 laps to go and somebody’s car just misses it a little bit and that car gets a Darlington Stripe and it gets on the tire and they have to come in and pit.”

Oh, that Darlington Stripe.

“You knew that was going to happen to most everybody. It didn’t matter if it was Bill Elliott or Dale Earnhardt Sr.,” Kelley said. “That was going to happen throughout the race, and especially the longer you went into the race.”