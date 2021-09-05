Nemechek can't catch Creed but still advances in Truck Series playoffs (copy)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – There was a simple reason John Hunter Nemechek was unable to overtake Sheldon Creed on the last few laps Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
“Clean air,” Nemechek said following his second-place finish in the In It To Win It 200 Camping World Truck Series race. “I’ll continue to preach that until the day I die.”
It was mostly a two-man race Sunday as Nemechek and Creed led 143 of the 147 laps, with Nemechek earning the Stage 1 victory and finishing third in Stage 2. He has 10 stage victories this season.
It was Creed’s race from Lap 72 on, but Nemechek was never too far behind. He pushed his way to about a half-second behind the leader on the final lap but simply could not overtake the defending champ.
Even so, he was able to clinch a spot in the round of eight for the playoffs.
“We needed track position. … We needed clean air,” Nemechek harped on again. “We addressed it I felt like the right way and had a truck to contend. What mattered today, if we could win, was locking ourselves into the next round and advancing. We were able to do that by a pretty good margin I feel like, so overall a solid performance.”
It was the second top-10 finish at Darlington for the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota driver after finishing eighth in May’s race. It also marked the 13th top-10 finish this season for Nemechek.
Still, he lamented on what might have been after starting on the pole for the first Darlington race and finishing runner-up this time around. Nemechek was out front at the LiftKits4Less.com 200 when a 17-car wreck negated any chance of a victory at the track “Too Tough to Tame.”
Creed wound up winning that race as well and sits atop the points standings (2,128) with Nemechek right behind him (2,126).
“It definitely stings,” Nemechek said. “We had the dominant truck in the spring – gave that one away. Then to come back and run second … it hurts. But we’ll take the momentum. Not going to dwell on this; it’s one race in the playoffs.
“Now we’re focused on the next round.”