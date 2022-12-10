New facilities integral part of South Florence's run to title

FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe had a very blunt assessment of seeing the South Florence High School weight room after he was hired in December of 2019.

“When I first got here, when I walked into the weight room I thought, ‘This is not going to work,”’ the Bruins football coach said.

Fortunately, he’d only had the job for about a week when Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley provided him with a lifeline.

“(He) said, ‘Go and design what you want and make sure it’s right,”’ Marlowe said. “We did and that has certainly had the largest impact in our program.”

The seeds of South Florence’s 4A state championship were really planted that day as it marked the first in a series of facility upgrades that were crucial in the Bruins’ run to the title.

“There is absolutely no denying the correlation between our success and our facility upgrades,” Marlowe said. “Those two things go hand-in-hand. Anyone who says that money in athletics doesn’t matter – they’re dead wrong and we’re living proof of it.”

The players saw a definite change in the program and themselves that began with the new strength and conditioning home.

“We love the weight room,” SFHS senior wide receiver Evin Singletary said. “I think that’s one of the main components that got us here. We all got stronger and bigger.

“It was definitely the turnaround (point) of the program for sure,” senior running back Shikeem Shilow added.

What might have topped things off was the construction of the new on-campus stadium which features South Florence’s colors and logos as part of an atmosphere designed to provide a true homefield advantage.

That was evident in several big games this season, including against the then top-ranked Stallions of South Pointe as well as against city rivals Wilson and West Florence.

“It’s just a really big energy booster, I feel like,” Singletary said of playing in front of packed houses. “With a big crowd, and you’re playing in front of a big crowd, it’s just…when you see that and when you hear that, it gives you a big, big energy boost.”

It also helped Marlowe in terms of reinforcing his desire to create a specific culture within the program, he said.

“It creates a culture of pride in what you have,” he said. “I think everybody here is proud to run out onto this field on Friday night and play on this field on Friday night. They’re proud to go into one of nicest weight rooms in the state and work out every day.

“It makes you feel proud and prepared also, knowing that you’re preparing with the best equipment or on the best field or in the best stadium in the state.”

The new facilities and other projects across the three Florence One Schools are part of a “long-term vision for the district,” O’Malley said.

“Just to be competitive of every level of what we do,” he added. “Whether its athletics, the arts or academics. All that takes the building of a foundation.

“…Time isn’t always on my side, but today is a good day to sit back and and say those investments and the battles that we did to get these things done are really paying off for our kids today.”