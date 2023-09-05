LAKE CITY, S.C. – The players danced. The coaches danced. These 2023 Lake City Panthers won their first game and were going to soak in Saturday’s 13-0 result over Kingstree

“It was ‘Club Dub.’ We celebrated together as a team,” Panthers assistant head coach Jamison Estep said. “There’s no more stress on our kids and coaches about not having a win yet. It’s just a weight off their shoulders.”

When is a win more than just a win? It's when a season is more than just a season.

This stopped being just a season after a tractor-trailer collided with the minibus Panthers coach Ronnie Baker drove with four players in it from a July camp.

Baker was taken to a hospital, as were four of his players. Those four players left hospitals a long time ago.

But Baker is still at Prisma Health Richland.

While players and coaches are thankful they won, Baker is thankful he’s still alive.

“He’s awake and has all his movements,” said Matt Apicella, Lake City’s athletic director who visited him Tuesday. “We’re thankful there’s no paralysis. He’s showing progress, but it’s going to be a long road ahead.”

More often than not, teams name an “interim coach” while the coach is not able to be there.

How much does Baker mean to Lake City’s athletic program? Consider this: Baker is still the coach while Estep helps direct the program in his absence as assistant head coach.

How much does Baker mean to this area? You can see “#bakerstrong” on Lake City’s football field. You can see it on signs by Lake City students – and signs by students at other surrounding schools.

Estep thought his players wanted to win so bad for Baker, it likely affected their play during an 0-2 start.

“You could feel the pressure on them, as well as the staff. I definitely think we were all pressing too much,” Estep said. “But we’ve now got a win for coach Baker.”

That’s the first thing that came to Estep’s mind once Saturday’s game was over.

“Now that they’ve settled in after they got that first win, I’m expecting a much bigger and better performance this next week now that we have a win under our belt," Estep said.

The Panthers’ next game is at St. James, and Apicella thinks their trajectory will go up from here.

“Their attitudes the whole time, through everything, has been amazing,” Apicella said. “We had strong interim grades, and the discipline has been great. I’m very, very happy with how they’ve responded to this adversity and how they’re continuing to put in the effort and how they’re very dialed in for coach Baker.”

Meanwhile, Baker's health continues to improve.

“It’s a testament that God is good; he’s got his hands on coach Baker, and he’s had his hands on coach Baker,” Apicella said. “We’re going to continue praying for a steady recovery.”

From the gridiron to the hospital, Lake City players and coaches are renewed in more ways than one.

That’s because there’s hope in more ways than one.