LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- Former Lake View/South Carolina State star and current Indianapolis Colts standout Shaquille Leonard will host a free youth football camp Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
The youth ages eligible Saturday are 7-17. Each camper will receive a swag bag, camp T-shirt and lunch courtesy of the Lake View Mayor.
Leonard was the Colts' nominee last season for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shaquille-darius-leonard-free-youth-football-camp-tickets-642474016077?aff=oddtdtcreator