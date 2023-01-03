Ninth-ranked Lake City boys' 19-0 run sets stage for victory

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The stage was set; lights were dimmed, and the newly ranked Lake City Panthers charged from their locker room.

Cell phones flashing amid the darkness let you know it was showtime . And coach Stan Adams' Lake City squad, now ranked ninth in Class 3A, put on a show.

A 19-0 run gave Lake City all the comfort it needed as it rolled to a 75-50 win over Kingstree on Tuesday night.

"I think (the ranking) gives us momentum; this is a special group, and they believe in each other and the chemistry is there. It's probably the best since I got the job," said Adams, whose team trailed 16-14 before it came alive. "They really believe in each other. We've got a mix of older guys and younger guys, and senior leadership and young talent. I'm just looking forward to the direction this program is going."

Qualiek Washington led the Panthers on Tuesday with 20 points, followed by Mykel Croker with 14 (three 3-pointers) and Amare Adams with 11.

How happy was Adams with the game-changing run?

"We shared the ball. That's something we struggled with earlier, running the lanes and sharing the ball," Adams said. "What I didn't like about it was it could have been a 21-0 run. I hate to kind of -- pee in the wind, if you must say -- it should have been a 21-0 run. But we turned the ball over; it was mental stuff, and our ages showed a little bit."

Amare Adams' free throw early in the second quarter gave the Panthers the lead for good at 17-16. The first of Croker's two second-quarter 3-pointers banked in a short time later to make it 27-16.

After the Panthers completed their 19-0 run, making it 33-16 on another Croker 3-pointer, an Antonio Kingcade layup became Kingstree's first points of the second quarter with four minutes left until halftime.

But even after the Blazers regrouped in the third quarter and got within 41-31, Lake City pulled back away.

"I liked the mental strength, the championship character," Adams said. "(Kingstree coach Barry McFadden) is doing a tremendous job at Kingstree. He's a great friend of mine, and he's got great talent over there. They're gutsy and fight, but our guys were mentally prepared for that."

Nicolas Brown led the Blazers (5-3) with 16 points, followed by Kingcade with 12 and Joshua Cason with 11.

K;16;9;16;9--50

LC;15;22;18;20--75

KINGSTREE (50)

Antonio Kingcade 12, Nicolas Brown 16, M. Dorsey 4, Kelly 5, J. Dorsey 2, Joshua Cason 11.

LAKE CITY (75)

Burgess 2, Qualiek Washington 20, Graham 6, Edwards 2, Amare Adams 11, Karon Brown 7, Mykel Croker 14, Cooper 2, Singletary 2, Rose 3, Jones 6.

RECORDS: K 5-3, LC 10-3.

GIRLS

Kingstree 59

Lake City 32

LAKE CITY -- The Blazers (6-4) led 24-10 at halftime and never looked back. Takiyah McGee led the way with 26 points, followed by MaKayla Dukes with 10.

The Panthers (6-5) were led by Jade Robinson with 12.

K;5;19;11;24--59

LC;3;7;12;10--32

KINGSTREE (59)

Demia Mosley 3, Takiyah McGee 26, Johnson 2, MaKayla Dukes 10, Felder 8, Destiny Mosley 5, Taylor 3, Shaw 2.

LAKE CITY (32)

Rogers 1, Jade Robinson 12, C. Burgess 4, J. Burgess 8, McFadden 7.

RECORDS: K 6-4, LC 6-5