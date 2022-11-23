No. 1 Johnsonville a win away from state football final

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – There was a calmness Monday at Johnsonville Football Stadium as players left practice. Holed up in the fieldhouse were Flashes coach Ken Cribb and his assistants drawing the latest X’s and Os for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Class A lower-state final against Cross.

It will be anything but calm when toe meets leather Friday, with the winner advancing to the state championship game. If the Flashes win this one, they would be in a state championship final for the first time since 2012 under then-coach Lewis Lineberger.

For Cribb, with a win, he would be in his first state final as a coach since 2011 at Hemingway.

“We get to play Friday at home; that’s special,” said Cribb, whose Flashes are 12-0 after last week’s 14-0 win against Lamar. “The kids have worked awfully hard, and they deserve this opportunity and I’m excited for them.”

Cross (11-2), meanwhile, is on a seven-game winning streak and features dual-threat quarterback Tyler Mungin He has passed for 625 yards and seven touchdowns (along with seven interceptions) and rushed for 426 and seven more scores. Running back Carmello Montgomery, meanwhile, has 1,125 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“Cross has a really good team,” Cribb said. “This late in the season, everybody’s good. They’re big and fast and physical. And, they’re well coached. We’ll have to play well to have a chance.”

Johnsonville got this far with a powerful running game by Daquan Burroughs and impressive game management by quarterback Malik Shippy. Burroughs has rushed for 1,737 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Shippy 257 and three. Through the air, Shippy has accounted for 1,103 and 14.

“Mailik just needs to run the offense and take care of the ball and be the field general that he has been,” Cribb said. “He gets us lined up on Friday nights and gives us a chance to run the play like it’s designed. And Daquan is a good one. Everybody knows as he goes, we go. I’m sure there are a lot of eyes on him. There have been eyes on him all year.

“But we have made this thing work so far,” he added. “Maybe, we’ve got a couple of more times in us.”

But that’s not the only key to the Flashes’ success. Johnsonville’s defense has come to life this season, returning an interception for a TD against Lamar.

Landyn Cribb has 99 tackles, including a sack, two forced fumbles and an interception. Kavontre Singletary has 92 tackles and two forced fumbles. On top of that, he has recovered five fumbles and intercepted two passes.

“Defensively, we were really good last week,” Ken Cribb said. “They were, too, but we were really good. We didn’t make the big mistakes at crucial times like they did, and that was the difference in the game.”