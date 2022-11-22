No. 1 Johnsonville's Daquan Burroughs does his talking with the football

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Ken Cribb heard of an up-and-coming running back while settling into his new job as Johnsonville’s football coach in spring 2018.

That running back, Daquan Burroughs, was in eighth grade at the time.

“We knew he was going to be a good one,” Cribb said. “He was a good one in middle school. We’ve expected a lot out of him, and he’s held up his end of the deal. He’s a great player and a great kid, and we think he’s got a good future ahead of him.”

Burroughs’ present is not too shabby, either while sparking Class A’s top-ranked Flashes, who host Cross in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Class A lower-state final. Through 12 games this season, the senior has rushed for 1,737 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Cribb said he didn’t have a talk with Burroughs before joining the team.

“There’s no conversation with Daquan. He’s a man of little words,” Cribb said, laughing.

“He doesn’t talk very much at all. But when he does talk, people listen, including me. His actions speak louder than his words for sure.”

Opponents would agree.

“Sometimes, people can confuse him being quiet with not being confident, but that’s not the case,” Cribb said.

“He’s a quiet dude with a lot of confidence, and he has carried us on his back the last few games.”

Cribb, however, would be the first to point out Burroughs isn’t doing this alone. Quarterback Malik Shippy has made his share of plays through the air, and the Flashes have been tough in the trenches.

“These guys up front will fight like no kids I’ve ever had,” Cribb said. “They don’t get a whole lot of glory. But they deserve a lot of credit. Offensive line coach Matt Rhodes has done an amazing job with them.”

Cribb has had past coaching success and star running backs at Hemingway. But he would certainly add Burroughs to that list.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have my share of big backs over the years, but (Burroughs) is right up there with the best of them,” Cribb said.

“He has great vision. And when he does his thing, that’s a great thing for me.”