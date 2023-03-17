FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Dylan Wiegel struck out eight Hartsville batters, and the top-ranked Bruins completed a region sweep of the No. 8 Red Foxes with Friday's 2-1 win.

Coach Kenny Gray's Bruins won 6-0 Tuesday on Hartsville's home field when Aydin Palmer struck out 17 Red Foxes.

South took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Luke Miller led off with a double, and he reached third on Noah Moore's sacrifice bunt. Then, with two outs and Palmer at the plate, a pick-off attempt toward third went awry, and Miller scored the game's first run.

And in the bottom of the fifth, South made it 2-0. Hunter McClary walked and reached second on Hunter Matthews' sac bunt. James McElveen then became McClary's pinch-runner and reached third on a passed ball with two outs and Chandler Thompson at the plate. Thompson then singled McElveen home.

But Hartsville got back in contention in the top of the sixth. That's when Clemson commit Jackson Moore led with a single to right. Hartsville then had runners at first and second with no outs after Grayson Weekley was hit by a pitch.

Cole Winburn moved runners over with a sac bunt, and Moore scored on John Alexander's sac fly to make it two outs. Wiegel, however, ended the threat against McKendrie Douglas when he induced a groundout.

Wigel struck out his first two batters in the top of the seventh and Damari James flew out to end the game.

