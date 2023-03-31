FLORENCE, S.C. – Another 3-2 score, and another North Myrtle Beach win in the seventh. That was the tale during Friday’s game between top-ranked South Florence and the seventh-ranked Chiefs.

In Tuesday’s 3-2 NMB victory, the winning run scored after a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. And in Friday’s top of the seventh, with the score tied at 2, Chance Hall’s sacrifice bunt scored Sawyer Smith.

Although the Bruins had runners at first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Wyatt Williams flew out to center to end the game.

That was a common theme for South Florence after its two-run first inning. The Bruins also stranded runners in scoring position in the first, third and fifth.

Meanwhile, more often than not, the Chiefs converted on their opportunities.

“The difference is they got the hits with runners in scoring position and we didn’t. That’s the difference right there,” said South Florence coach Kenny Gray, whose team has lost three games in a row. “(SF starting pitcher Dylan Wiegel) went out and pitched his rear end off for us tonight. But we didn’t get the hits when we needed a hit. We didn’t score the runs we needed to score. It’s as simple as that; there’s no other way to say it. It’s that simple.”

South sure started Friday’s game strong.

After a Chandler Thompson single, he reached second on Brayden Robinson’s sacrifice bunt toward first. After Luke Miller’s single to right put runners at the corners, Miller stole second before Noah Moore’s single to right for a 1-0 lead. Moore finished 2 for 3.

South then loaded the bases before Aydin Palmer’s sacrifice fly gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead. With two outs and runners at first and second, however, Hunter McClary’s fly to shallow center was caught by Hall, who dove for it.

“It was one of those things where if you got another hit, you score a couple more runs and you give yourself a better chance to win,” Gray said. “Late in the ballgame, we had runners in scoring position, but we weren’t able to get the hit.”

The Chiefs, who finished Friday with three doubles, used one of them to set up their first run. After Chase Sturgeon doubled to left, he stole third and then scored on Hall’s grounder to second.

In the third, after South executed a hit-and-run that enabled Robinson to reach second and avoid a double play when Moore hit into a fielder’s choice, Williams struck out to end the frame.

And in the fifth, with runners at first and third, Williams flew out to left.

Winning pitcher Josh Surigao struck out three of the four batters he faced in the sixth, and the Chiefs set themselves up for the win. And it was a double that started it off by Smith, who then stole third before Hall delivered the clutch bunt.

“What we’ve got to do is just get better from here,” Gray said. “Come playoff time, you want to get hot at the right time. This game doesn’t define our season; this game doesn’t define anything. Everything is ahead of us that we can do.”

NMB;001;001;1—3;8;0

SF;200;000;0—2;4;1

WP -- Josh Surigao (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 5 BB. LP – Dylan Wiegel (6 2/3, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). S -- Allen McCormick (1 IP, 0H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – NMB: Luke Roupe 2-4, RBI; Sawyer Smith 2-3, 2B. SF: Noah Moore 2-3, RBI.

RECORDS -- NMB 9-2 overall, 6-0 Region 6-4A; SF 10-4, 4-2.