No. 1 South Florence faces No. 3 Northwestern for Class 4A state title Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Northwestern coach Page Wofford compared South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers to Napoleon Dynamite’s “Uncle Rico.” Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game has legendary status, already.

“I’m a big Buffalo Bills fan. I get to see Josh Allen on TV, and now I get to see him in person on Saturday,” Wofford quipped. “(Sellers) is obviously the best player in the state, and everybody knows that. He can run it and he can throw it. He can run like a deer and throw like Uncle Rico. He’s going to throw it over the mountain.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” he added. “We’re happy to be here, and we’re going to do our best to keep it from being a running clock in the second quarter.”

Wofford, like many opposing coaches do, was perhaps doing his best to talk up the opponent. But Sellers’ play this season has indeed been legendary with 2,688 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Run like a deer? More like a bucking bronco. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Sellers also has 1,146 rushing yards and 21 more TDs.

Can third-ranked Northwestern stop the top-ranked Bruins’ attack in Saturday’s game, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium? That’s the state championship question.

Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said there is no need for special talks this week with Sellers, who already is a Shrine Bowl selection and finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football.

“LaNorris and I talk every day. We’ve talked every day for the whole season, most of the past three seasons,” said Marlowe, whose region, city and lower-state champion Bruins are a program-best 14-0. “He comes to my office every day. We both know. We don’t talk about it; we just know.”

What the Bruins also know is Northwestern’s football tradition with five state championships in 12 finals appearances. South, meanwhile, will mark Saturday as its first in a state football final.

While Northwestern (13-1) will do what it can to stop Sellers, the Bruins will do what they can to stop Trojans running back Turbo Richard. Richard has rushed this season for 2,036 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“We’re going to have to shut down the run,” Marlowe said. “If we take that away, we’ll put ourselves in position to win the game in the fourth quarter.”

Although South Florence’s previous opponent, A.C. Flora, geared more toward the run in last week’s lower-state final, the Trojans feature more balance with the arm of quarterback Finley Polk. Polk has passed for 3,089 yards and 35 touchdowns. Seven of his receivers have at least 200 yards, with Elijah Caldwell having the most at 1,302 yards and 18 scores.

“They’re a polar opposite from what we played this past week for sure,” Marlowe said. “They throw the ball, use screens. They have a sneaky run game; they’re balanced.”

Of course, the Bruins also have an impressive aerial attack with receivers Evin Singletary (1,042 yards and 12 touchdowns) and Jayden Sellers (705, 10). Two other South receivers also have at least 200 yards (Jabray Johnson with 436 yards and nine scores, Juan Fargas with 247 and three).

In all, Sellers has completed passes to 13 different receivers.

“That has been really important,” Marlowe said. “We don't really call plays to go to a specific guy. We’ll take what the defense gives us, and LaNorris does a great job of that. Our receivers have done a great job, and our (tight ends) and (halfbacks) have done a great job catching the ball when it has been thrown to them.”

In all other areas, South Florence will focus on itself.

“We’ve got to stay focused on us,” Marlowe said. “We’ve done a great job of that all year, and that has to continue for us. I’ve told the players just because this game has a title, that doesn’t mean you do anything different. This is our 15th game of the year. We’ve done it 14 times; we need to do it the same way.”