No. 1 South Florence, No. 3 West Florence set for historical game

FLORENCE, S.C. – It hardly gets better than this.

As top-ranked South Florence prepares to host third-ranked West Florence, there are so many things on the line.

There’s the city championship. The winner also clinches a 10-0, perfect regular season.

But most importantly, in Bruin coach Drew Marlowe’s eyes, this game is for the Region 6-4A championship and homefield playoff advantage.

“That is the most important thing on Friday night for the winner,” Marlowe said.

Bruin stadium is already a sellout for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. contest, which is the Morning News Game of the Week.

Amid all the hype, however, is simply a game.

Can West Florence’s defense stop South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers? Can South Florence contain Knights quarterback Deuce Hudson and running back Darren Lloyd?

So many big-time players. So many storylines. Not to mention, the all-time series being tied at 27 wins apiece.

For both teams, Friday’s opening kickoff can’t get here fast enough.

“I told our kids there’s nothing like this maybe anywhere else in America,” West coach Jody Jenerette said. “You’ve got two teams that are 9-0 and they are cross-town rivals in front of a packed house. This is why you do what you do; this is why you coach. This is why you lift all the weights. This is what it’s all about.”

West, which owns a six-game winning streak over South, has gone on the record it will continue with the one-two punch of Hudson and Lloyd. Lloyd, who rushed for 398 yards last week against Hartsville, has 1,495 for the year to go with 19 touchdowns. Hudson, meanwhile, has rushed for 811 yards (12 TDs) and passed for 1,065 and 10.

“Obviously, we’re getting better up front. Having Harrison Brown back from injury has solidified our offensive line,” Jenerette said. “We think we have a good scheme against those guys, but we’ve just got to go out and execute. When you’ve got Darren and Deuce and Bryson Graves (536 receiving yards, five TDs) and some of the other weapons we have on offense, you’d think you’d have a shot against anybody.”

Marlowe has noticed.

“(Hudson) is certainly a concern for us,” Marlowe said. “He can make plays with his feet and his arm. He’s the most important person on their team. If he plays well, they play well. And if he doesn’t, they don’t play well. That’s a matchup we’ll certainly need to win.”

South Florence, meanwhile, has a South Carolina Mr. Football finalist in Sellers, who has passed for 1,832 yards and 26 touchdowns to go along with 776 rushing yards and 12 more scores. Receiver Evin Singletary, meanwhile, has 807 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Protecting LaNorris is going to obviously be our No. 1 priority,” Marlowe said. “LaNorris is a great player; he plays with his arm and his legs. In a game like this, we don’t want to put too many constraints on him. You want his athletic ability to take over when he needs for it to. He’ll have a fair amount of freedom to do whatever it takes Friday night to win.”

The Bruin offense certainly concerns Jenerette.

“They don’t have many weaknesses, obviously,” Jenerette said. “There’s a reason they’re 9-0. I know a ton of people look at (Sellers), but I look at how great their offensive line is playing. They do a great job blocking.”

Special teams and turnovers usually play a big factor in games like these. Jenerette thinks that can be the case again.

“We’re a turnover-hungry team,” said Jenerette, whose team blocked a South Florence punt and returned it for a score in each of the past two meetings. “We need turnovers to win. The thing about South Florence, though, is they don’t punt very often. It will be very hard to block a punt in that case.”

Marlowe, meanwhile, thinks the Bruins will be fine as long as their focus is in the right place.

“Our focus all season long has been on us, not our opponents,” Marlowe said. “And we have to stay that way, especially amid the hype from the city about this game. South Florence just needs to focus on South Florence doing its job.”