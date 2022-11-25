No. 1 South Florence wins 4A lower state crown, reaches state title game

FLORENCE, S.C. − LaNorris Sellers wore his glasses. He played like he should wear a cape.

Top-ranked South Florence's senior quarterback left another opposing defense in the dust. This time, it was second-ranked A.C. Flora in Friday's 4A lower state championship − on the road, no less.

Well, in theory.

In front of a packed visitor's stands, with more fans than there were on the Falcons' side at A.C. Flora's neutral home Memorial Stadium, Sellers rushed for five touchdowns and accounted for 366 total yards during the Bruins' 43-27 win.

For the first time since South Florence's program started in 1975, the Bruins are now in the state championship game. Coach Drew Marlowe's Bruins play Northwestern for the state crown at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Benedict College's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

A Shrine Bowl selection and finalist for South Carolina's Mr. Football, Sellers once again proved why he is one of the state's elite talents. On Friday, he rushed for 207 yards and passed for 159.

"He's the best football player in the state of South Carolina; there's no doubt about it," Marlowe said. "And if he doesn't win Mr. Football, then the award isn't worth having. He's the best player in this state."

Sellers simply saw Friday's game as another chance to utilize his dual-threat capabilities.

"We just take what they give us, honestly," said Sellers, a Syracuse commit. "Don't try to force anything; take what they give us and survive to play another down."

Marlowe, like anyone else who watched Sellers play Friday, viewed his performance in an even greater light.

"He made good decisions; he was on point with his passing game early when we were trying to keep them off balance," Marlowe said. "(A.C. Flora) did a great job of keeping us off balance with what they were doing defensively. But LaNorris made some things happen on the run. He's meant the world to this program, and we need him for one more week."

Sellers, who accounted for 192 total yards in the first half, scored his first two touchdowns during that time. After the Falcons took a 7-0 lead, South converted two fourth-down tries with the latter a short scramble by Sellers. Then, teammate Shikeem Shilow scored to tie the game.

A.C. Flora kept up as senior running back Markel Townsend rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

After Sellers scored his first TD from 5 yards, his latter was from 38 to ensure a 21-21 score at the half. Sellers, whose first two passes of the second half fell incomplete, found Juan Fargas for back-to-back completions. Sellers went on a 19-yard run a short time later, fired a 16-yard pass to Evin Singletary and scored from the 4 to give the Bruins their first lead, 28-21.

Townsend answered, but the Falcons' special teams didn't as place-kicker Rodgers Thomas' point-after attempt was no good.

It was all South Florence (14-0) from there, with Sellers rushing for fourth-quarter touchdowns of 17 and 13 yards. As a team, South rushed for 322 yards and Shilow finished with 100.

After South pulled away, all there was left to do was celebrate a lower-state championship. But not for long.

"We've got one more. (Tonight's postgame) was great for about 10 minutes. Then, I immediately went, 'We've got one more.' We didn't set up this year to go 14-0," Marlowe said. "We set up this year to go 15-0. We've got the opportunity to do that now if we can have a great week of practice. We've got to make sure we don't get distracted with all the things that come with this game."

Marlowe, however, was more than happy to reflect upon the large South Florence crowd.

"The crowd was unbelievable," Marlowe said. "They were here for warm-ups; we had more people than they had during warm-ups and probably through the whole game. They were huge tonight and created an environment for us in which we felt we were really playing at home, and that was big tonight."

Sellers was also happy.

"It just shows our support system," Sellers said. "I really didn't expect that many people to come. But when I saw them, I was thankful that they're here."

Marlowe now wants even more fans next Saturday.

"They need to come next week, and everybody needs to bring a friend," Marlowe said. "We need double next week."

Another week of football. That's fine with Marlowe.

"I'm so excited that we're playing in the state championship so I can coach them for one more week," he said.

SF 7 14 7 15 − 43

ACF 7 14 6 0 − 27

FIRST QUARTER

ACF -- Markell Townsend 3 run (Rodgers Thomas kick), 6:04

SF -- Shikeem Shilow 5 run (Grant McDonald kick), :18.2

SECOND QUARTER

ACF -- Townsend 12 run (Thomas kick), 10:16

SF -- LaNorris Sellers 5 run (McDonald kick), 9:21

ACF -- Townsend 1 run (Thomas kick), 6:56

SF -- Sellers 38 run (McDonald kick), 2:20

THIRD QUARTER

SF -- Sellers 4 run (McDonald kick), 8:26

ACF -- Townsend 1 run (kick failed), 1:58

FOURTH QUARTER

SF -- Sellers 17 run (Sellers run), 8:41

SF -- Sellers 13 run (McDonald kick), 3:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING − SF: Shikeem Shilow 21-100, LaNorris Sellers 22-207, Evin Singletary 2-11, Raleigh Jett 2-4.

PASSING − SF: LaNorris Sellers 12-19-0-159.

RECEIVING − SF: Juan Fargas 4-52, Singletary 5-64, Dirrick Goodman 1-18, Jayden Sellers 1-13, Rodney Lesane 1-12.