No. 1 South Florence wins Class 4A lower-state crown, reaches state championship game

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Top-ranked South Florence has reached its first state championship football game. Coach Drew Marlowe's Bruins won 43-27 Friday night over No. 2 A.C. Flora at Memorial Stadium.

The journey continues for this team, as they next play Northwestern at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 for the SCHSL Class 4A state championship at Benedict College.

South Florence turned the Falcons' Memorial Stadium, a neutral site, into its own Bruin Stadium as the visitor's side was completely filled with Bruin fans.

Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers also made it feel like home as he rushed for 207 yards and five touchdwons. He also passed for 159.

SF;7;14;7;15--43

ACF;7;14;6;0--27

FIRST QUARTER

ACF -- Markell Townsend 3 run (Rodgers Thomas kick), 6:04

SF -- Shikeem Shilow 5 run (Grant McDonald kick), :18.2

SECOND QUARTER

ACF -- Townsend 12 run (Thomas kick), 10:16

SF -- LaNorris Sellers 5 run (McDonald kick), 9:21

ACF -- Townsend 1 run (Thomas kick), 6:56

SF -- Sellers 38 run (McDonald kick), 2:20

THIRD QUARTER

SF -- Sellers 4 run (McDonald kick), 8:26

ACF -- Townsend 1 run (kick failed), 1:58

FOURTH QUARTER

SF -- Sellers 17 run (Sellers run), 8:41

SF -- Sellers 13 run (McDonald kick), 3:39

