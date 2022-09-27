No. 3 West Florence faces Myrtle Beach 2 days early

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence coach Jody Jenerette thinks his third-ranked Knights put Friday’s thrilling, last-second win over Byrnes in their rear-view mirror.

But up ahead, objects can look closer than they appear.

Just so happens, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks await the Knights in a game moved up two days to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 6-4A opener for both teams.

After beating Byrnes, which at the time was Class 5A’s second-ranked team, Jenerette was concerned how long it would take for his team to move forward.

“I thought Monday we were kind of flat at practice,” said Jenerette, whose Knights are 4-0. “We were a lot better today. We’ll see how we do during tomorrow morning’s walk-throughs if we’re dialed in or not.”

Jenerette understands how Monday could have had that kind of tone.

“A lull is expected after such an emotional win,” Jenerette said. “But we can’t have it because there are not that many teams that have won at Myrtle Beach at (Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium). We’d better be ready to go Wednesday night.”

Myrtle Beach, which lost its first two games, has won three in a row and hopes to deliver Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson another present in the form of a win on Wednesday, his 50th birthday.

But if West is ready, the Knights can be formidable on both sides of the ball. Not only did the Knight defense give the Rebels fits Friday, its offense made the biggest plays when needed. That includes quarterback Deuce Hudson’s 30-yard TD pass to Darren Lloyd as time expired for Friday’s win.

“Deuce had a really good day of practice today,” Jenerette said. “It was one of the best practices he’s had. He lines up and does what he’s supposed to do. He’s good at throwing the ball and tucking the ball and running it. He has a pep in his step; he’s confident at quarterback.

“I certainly don’t think Deuce gets the credit he deserves,” he added. “He gets most of those third-and-8 and third-and-7 conversions. He does everything a good, senior quarterback is supposed to do.”

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have emphasized the running game with quarterback Trey Dunn and running back Malachi Washington II.

“They’re running the ball more than they have in the past,” Jenerette said. “They’ve got a really good running back. The big thing for us is wondering why they’re running the ball so much. And, can we stop the run?”

Then again, Jenerette remembers he has that solid defense by Jerran Devlin, the Knights’ coordinator.

“We’ve been OK at stopping the run, so that goes in our favor,” Jenerette said. “But we know (Dunn) is going to also throw it. We’ve got to be ready for that. The short week scares me as far as that goes. I don’t know if we’ve had enough time to prepare for that run-pass game they’re going to pose to us.”

If Wednesday’s game does need a late field goal to settle it, Knights kicker Sam Spence will likely be used. Spence, who was injured at the end of the Lexington game after making the winning field goal, saw his first action Friday since then.

Jenerette said Sarah Cashin is still projected to attempt extra-point kicks Friday, and Spence would be used for long-distance situations.