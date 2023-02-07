FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked South Florence won 59-8 earlier this year against West Florence. After winning 76-16 in Tuesday's rematch, coach David Robinson's Bruins had a lively celebration of their region and city championships.
The Bruins (23-1 overall, 9-1 region) clinched region last week.
"Coming into the game, we talked about getting out to a fast start and leaving no doubt," Robinson said. "A couple of teams we started slow against, that gave them hope and we had a tough time against them. But tonight, we wanted to put a stamp on it that we ARE that team."
On Tuesday, Jaida Cameron led South with 29 points, followed by Jaz Lyde with 11.
SF;33;14;17;12—76
WF;0;7;3;6--16
SOUTH FLORENCE (76)
Jaida Cameron 29, Montgomery 7, Jaz Lyde 11, Fulton 7, Richardson 4, Coleman 7, Watson 2, O'Neil 3, Baker 6.
WEST FLORENCE (16)
Mitchell 2, Rodgers 2, Harrison 4, Perry 2, James 5, Williams 1