No. 4 South Florence girls outscore Wilson 14-2 in 4th quarter for win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson had fourth-ranked South Florence on the ropes, leading 33-27 entering Tuesday's fourth quarter.

Then, coach David Robinson's Bruins came out with a sense of urgency not shown all game.

"I told them to keep their composure," Robinson said. "I felt we had composure the whole time. I just thought we had a little lapse. But I felt we were in control, so I was pretty much confident the whole game."

That confidence translated to a 14-2 Bruin run and 41-35 win. It was a bounce-back win for South Florence, which lost to Hartsville in overtime Friday.

On Tuesday, Ariana Johnson -- who played for Wilson last season -- scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter.

"I told (Johnson) to just let the game come to her, don't force anything," Robinson said. "It was a big game for her with her former school coming to play us. Kids at that age sometimes press it. I told her to relax."

After South's Krystal Baker sank a free throw for the quarter's first points, she took an assist from Johnson for a layup to bring the Bruins within 33-30.

Johnson then converted a steal and layup to bring South Florence within one. And after a Wilson turnover, a Johnson layup gave the Bruins the lead for good at 34-33 with 6:48 left.

"The mindset was we just had to win," Johnson said. "We had to get in the game and we had to keep it going. We just had to get this (win). We're at the bottom; we have to climb."

Although last Friday's loss to Hartsville made South Florence 0-1 in Region 6-4A, Johnson couldn't play in that game because she had Covid.

South's Jaida Cameron then stole the ball and passed to Katlyn Young-Coleman for a layup and 36-33 advantage.

After a Leah Spears layup accounted for Wilson's lone fourth-quarter points, Johnson added a free throw. Layups by Cameron and Johnson then put the game out of reach.

"We got a good effort," said Robinson, whose Bruins improved to 14-1 overall and 1-1 in the region. "I only played seven tonight. But all seven gave a good effort. I couldn't ask for more."

W;6;9;18;2--35

SF;8;9;10;14--41

WILSON (35)

Johnson 5, J. Swinton 4, Miller 7, Spears 5, Murray 8, L. Swinton 6.

SOUTH FLORENCE (41)

Jaida Cameron 4, Montgomery 4, Johnson 7, Lyde 8, Young-Coleman 8, Watson 3, Baker 7.

RECORDS: W 8-6 overall, 0-2 Region 6-4A; SF 14-1; 1-1.