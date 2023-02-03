FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked South Florence repeated as Region 6-4A champion Friday with a 50-35 win over North Myrtle Beach.

Coach David Robinson's Bruins used a 12-0 run late in the second quarter to put the Chiefs away for good.

Early on, North Myrtle's post presence frustrated the Bruins, and the Chiefs even scored the second quarter's first points for a 10-7 lead. But after South's Katlyn Young-Coleman tied the game at 15, South made perhaps its most important basket.

North Myrtle dared South Florence to shoot the 3, and Young-Coleman did just that with a 3 that gave the Bruins the lead for good at 17-14.

The only question in the second half was whether South would extend its lead to 20 points. Although South's lead didn't reach 20, senior Jaz Lyde's career point total did surpass 1,000.

Earlier this season, Bruin teammate Jaida Cameron surpassed 1,000 career points.

