No. 4 West Florence cruises past Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said his fourth-ranked Knights are who they are.

It's the playoffs and it's too late to change a team's identity.

West's identity of befuddling opponents with its read-option attack works just fine. The Knights led 21-0 and won 42-21 over Myrtle Beach in Wednesday's second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Knight Stadium.

On Nov. 18, West will next play the winner of Friday's game between A.C. Flora and Hartsville. The Knights would host if the Red Foxes win, but if A.C. Flora would host if the Falcons win.

Friday marked a season sweep over the Seahawks since West won 25-21 in their regular-season meeting. In their latest meeting, Knights quarterback Deuce Hudson accounted for 148 yards total offense (83 rushing) during the first half.

Hudson scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.

Early in the second, after Hudson converted on a fourth-and-5 run and then a 14-yard scamper to the Seahawk 9, Bryson Graves scored from there for a 14-0 advantage.

West's final first-half score was set up by a 20-yard Myrtle Beach punt that landed at the Seahawk 40. After the Knights reached the 30, Graves leaped over a defender to catch a Hudson pass and was ruled out of bounds at the 1. Steven Smalls scored on the next play to account for the Knights' 21-0 halftime lead.

The Knights built a 35-0 lead before the Seahawks scored their first points.

MB;0;0;7;14--21

WF;7;14;14;7--42

FIRST QUARTER

WF -- Deuce Hudson 39 run (Sam Spence kick), 6:47

SECOND QUARTER

WF -- Bryson Graves 9 run (Spence kick), 11:03

WF -- Steven Smalls 1 run (Spence kick), :9.5

THIRD QUARTER

WF -- Hudson 36 run (Spence kick), 9:37

WF -- Smalls 30 pass from Hudson (Spence kick), 7:35

MB -- Jon Simmons 24 pass from Trey Dunn (Eleftheros Kontos kick), :38.4

FOURTH QUARTER

WF -- Darren Lloyd 2 run (Spence kick) 11:23

MB -- Kenny Brown 48 pass from Dunn (Kontos kick), 9:04

MB -- Simmons 1 pass from Wyatt Cannon (Kontos kick), 5:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- WF: Darren Lloyd 22-262, Deuce Hudson 22-178, Bryson Graves 2-19, Steven Smalls 1-1, Ethan Alvarado 1-1.

PASSING -- WF: Hudson 7-16-0-125.

RECEIVING -- WF: Graves 5-81, Lloyd 1-4, Smalls 1-30.