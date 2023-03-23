FLORENCE, S.C. – Despite winning its only match last week, and that decision being over a ranked opponent, the Francis Marion University men’s tennis team slipped down one notch to 45th in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point released Wednesday.

FMU’s No. 1 doubles tandem of juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez have also entered the national rankings for the first time in 2023 at No. 50. The pair have recorded an 8-2 season mark. They have won eight decisions in a row after dropping their opening two matches against Division I Coastal Carolina University and Newberry University.

Francis Marion has won its last four matches to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in Conference Carolinas. FMU will face Belmont Abbey College (11-14, 1-0) on Friday at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts. The Patriot women’s team (5-6, 0-2) will also face Belmont Abbey (10-5, 1-0) on Friday at 2 p.m.

Both Francis Marion squads will host Converse University on Saturday at noon.

Admission is free to all FMU home matches.

Three of the Patriot men’s losses were to squads ranked in this week’s poll (#11 Lander University, #32 Augusta University, and #43 Newberry College), while a fourth loss was to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University.