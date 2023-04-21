FLORENCE, S.C. − Eighth-ranked South Florence scored four in the second and six in the third, winning 10-0 Friday over West Florence in five innings. In doing so, the Bruins are city champions after also sweeping the season series against Wilson.

On Friday, the Bruins' Noah Moore went 3 for 3 with a double; Brayden Robinson went 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Hunter Matthews was 1 for 3 with two RBI of his own.

"We really worked on our hitting. We focused on a couple of things, and the guys bought into it," South coach Kenny Gray said.

Winning pitcher Dylan Wiegel struck out six batters during five innings of work.

"(Wiegel) did a great job on the mound. He mixed his pitches well and hit his spots," Gray said. "That's a great combination right there."

West Florence, meanwhile, committed five errors.

"We didn't come ready to play; we played awful," West coach Josh Brown said. "I've got to tip my hat to South Florence. They came out here on our home field and kicked our butts tonight."

After Moore sparked the Bruins' four-run second with a lead-off double to right, he scored on Aydin Palmer's single to center. A Knight error made it 2-0, and a Robinson single made it 3-0. South then scored on a balk.

Moore also started the six-run third with a single to right and reached second on an error. A short time later, Hunter Matthews' two-run single made it 6-0. Robinson followed with a two-run single of his own to make it 8-0. Robinson himself scored on an error, and Luke Miller's bloop single accounted for the final score.

"When we get in position to score, we really need to execute," Moore said. "We work at practice every day on the situations we compete in. We work on it. (Gray) just tells us we need to execute. That's the most important thing."

Region 6-4A runner-up South Florence's losses to region champ North Myrtle Beach had a lot to do with the Bruins not delivering with runners in scoring position. Gray hopes that's starting to change.

"Once we had people on, we were able to drive them in," Gray said. "We scored several runs with two outs. Those two-out hits make a big difference for you."

In the bottom of the fifth, West Florence had a chance to extend the game. Riley Hendrix singled and stole second. He then got to third on a fielder's choice that accounted for the second out. But Wiegel struck Harrison Brown out to end the game.

"You want to get better as the season goes, so I think our guys took a step the other night (in Tuesday's 4-1 win over West)," Gray said. "Their guy threw really well the other night, and we were still able to get the runs and get the hits. Tonight, we were able to hit the ball even better. So, we keep taking steps in the right direction. As long as we keep doing that, that helps us get ready for the playoffs."

SF 046 00 − 10 11 2

WF 000 00 − 0 4 5

WP − Wiegel (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB). LP − Coscetti (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB).

LEADING HITTERS − SF: Moore 3-3, 2B; Brayden Robinson 2-3, 3 RBI; Hunter Matthews 1-3, 2 RB.

RECORDS: SF 18-4 overall, 8-2. WF 15-7, 5-5.