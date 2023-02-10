FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Motor Speedway's Eighth Annual IceBreaker event will proceed with the newly revised schedule that was announced Thursday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is scheduled to be in the Late Models Stock race after also competing in last year's South Carolina 400.

Saturday's revised schedule will feature a practice session at 9 a.m. followed by Late Model Stock qualifying only at 11 a.m. Grandstands will open at this time as well.

Racing will commence at noon with the Bandoleros going for 15 laps or 15 minutes followed by the Late Models race which is slated for 125 laps.

That will be followed by the Mini Stocks (25 laps), the Super Trucks (50 laps) and the Legend Cars (35 laps).

"In the event that we begin tomorrow and not able to finish, we will continue on Sunday. The event will pick up where left off with a schedule posted tomorrow accordingly," the speedway posted on its Facebook page.