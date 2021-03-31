No regrets as Kleinknecht trades coaching for family, start-up business

“The direction the Braves organization is going is just unbelievable because the people at the top treat you like people; like a real person,” he said. “When I told them I wanted to be around my kids and I couldn’t do that and coach, they understood.”

Even with a promotion to Double-A − and a clear path to potentially coaching in the majors some day − Kleinknecht has no second thoughts about stepping away from baseball.

“I say this now, but even if they had offered me a big league job, I think I was ready to be done,” he said. “Last year was the first time I’d seen April in Florence since I think in 15 years. It was a just a long time with me not being able to do certain things − celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Easter. That’s the things that mean the most to me.

“Baseball’s not my identity.”

Kleinknecht also has no plans to get back into coaching any time soon, regardless of what level.

“I want to see what my girls what to do, whether that be softball, soccer, golf, dance, ballet − whatever they want to do,” he said. “I want to be there and show up like my parents did.

“Coaching’s probably not anywhere in the near future for me. I just want to soak up this time that I have because I know how quickly it goes.”

