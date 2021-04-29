No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early draft picks

Goodell received plenty of kudos for his hosting of last year's draft in casual wear from his home. On Thursday night, dressed in a suit, he lauded the folks who sit in the seats.

“We all agree over the past season, one thing we missed the most was all our fans," Goodell said. “And we can’t wait to have all of you back in First Energy Stadium and every stadium across the league this season.”

Wilson was expected to go to New York, which hasn't had a franchise QB since Joe Namath and traded incumbent Sam Darnold to Carolina this month to clear a path for Wilson.

“When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” Wilson said. “I’m so excited, along with this new coaching staff, to go in there and try and do the best that we can to flip this thing around.”

Lance was something of a surprise at No. 3. He played only 17 games for his FCS school, but his offseason workouts sold San Francisco.

“It was awesome getting to know coach Shanahan a little bit,” Lance said. “He is an awesome dude and what he has done on the field speaks for itself.”

