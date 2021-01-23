Norman's clutch 3 helps Dillon Christian boys top Pee Dee Academy in key region showdown

DILLON, S.C. – Supremacy in SCISA Region 3-2A belongs to Dillon Christian School alone – at least for now.

In a matchup of two undefeated teams in region play, it took overtime to decide whether the Warriors or Pee Dee Academy would hold the top spot after Friday night.

In the end, it was a clutch three-pointer by Adam Norman in overtime followed by a late turnover by the Golden Eagles that spurred DCS to a 63-60 victory.

Dillon Christian is now 12-3 overall and 7-0 in region play while PDA fell to 8-2 and 5-1. The two teams will meet again in Mullins in February.

The Warriors weren’t quite as prolific from beyond the arc as they have been, but seemed to come up with clutch shots from downtown when they needed them. They only hit four in the second half, but one tied the game in the fourth quarter and Norman’s shot in overtime gave DCS a 61-60 lead with 14.4 seconds remaining.

The Golden Eagles had one last chance to potentially tie or win the game, but a slippage on the floor led to a turnover and DeWayne McCormick iced the game with a scoop and ensuing score for DCS.