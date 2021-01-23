Norman's overtime 3-pointer helps DCS prevail in key region showdown

DILLON, S.C. — Bo Stone has confidence in his shooters — especially in the big moments.
“I’ve got five or six knock-down shooters,” the Dillon Christian School boys’ basketball coach said. “Guys I can count on to hit the three. That’s a luxury because if you double on one, I’m going to have somebody open.
“…They’ve got the green light and I’ve got no problem letting them shoot.”
That confidence paid off Friday. Facing perhaps the best defensive squad they’d seen all year in Pee Dee Academy, a three-pointer by Adam Norman with 14 seconds left in overtime proved to be the game-winning shot as the Warriors rallied for a 63-60 victory.
Now 12-3 overall, DCS took control of SCISA Region 3-2A with its seventh straight victory to begin region play. Pee Dee (8-2, 5-1) was also undefeated in the region coming into Friday’s matchup.
The two teams will meet again in February in Mullins.
“We never think we’re out of game,” said Stone, whose team trailed 10-1 in the early moments of Friday’s contest. “With the way we can put points on the board, we’re never out of it. Obviously that’s one of the best defensive teams we’ve faced all season and we knew going in that they were going to hit us and hit us hard.
“But every time we got punched, we got back up.”
The Warriors didn’t fill up the scoresheet with three-pointers, but seemed to hit the big shots when they were needed. They sank just four in the final two and half quarters, but one tied the game in the fourth and Norman’s shot wound up being the decisive blow.
“That’s a dagger; it hurts,” said PDA assistant coach Logan Rogers who was filling in for head coach Kyle Drew. “He made a great shot in a clutch moment. Our defense did what we wanted to do tonight — that might have been one of their lowest-scoring games of the year. Our defense played their tails off all across the ball.
“The three-ball really didn’t hurt us right until the very end, and sometimes that’s just the way the ball bounces.”
The Golden Eagles had a chance following Norman’s trey to potentially tie or win the game, but a slippage on the floor resulted in a turnover and DCS’ DeWayne McCormick scooped it up for a the final score.
It was a nail-biting finish to what had a very closely contested game all night. PDA got off to a fast start and led by nine in the early going, but had dwindled to five at the break.
The largest lead for either team in the second half was five, and after trailing for most of the night, DCS took its first lead of the game with 1:59 left in the third quarter.
Neither team had more than a three-point lead throughout the fourth quarter, and the Warriors held a late 54-51 advantage. But Cameron Weston sank an off-balance trey with less than 30 seconds remaining that sent the game into OT.
Weston finished the night with 20 points for PDA, trailing only Hudson Spivey, who posted a game-high 26. Caleb Oakley added 10 for the Golden Eagles and was a force on the boards all game as well.
Colby Thorndyke was one of just two DCS players to reach double digits with 16 points. Cameron Sweat was the other with 10.
But the Warriors got contributions from all over as seven players finished with at least six points, including Norman.
PDA 14 15 12 13 6 – 60
DCS 5 19 18 12 9 – 63
PEE DEE ACADEMY (60)
Hudson Spivey 26, Cameron Weston 20, Caleb Oakley 10, Caulder 4.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (63)
Colby Thorndyke 16, Cameron Sweat 10, McCormick 9, Singletary 8, Brewington 7, Glassgow 7, Norman 6.
RECORDS: PDA 8-2, 5-1 SCISA Region 3-2A. DCS 12-3, 7-0 SCISA Region 3-2A.
NEXT GAMES: Pee Dee travels to Conway Christian on Tuesday while Dillon Christian hosts Christian Academy on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Pee Dee Academy 62
Dillon Christian 36
DILLON, S.C. – Ashley Martin posted a game-high 20 points and Lizzie McCaskill finished with a double-double as the Golden Eagles cruised past the Warriors.
McCaskill finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds for PDA, and had a strong third quarter with eight points to lead the team.
PDA had five other players reach the scoresheet, with Abby Johnson’s eight points leading the way.
The Warriors also had a pair of high scorers in Katie Collins and Briannon Brewington. Collins led DCS with 17 points and Brewington finished with 13.
Thirteen of Collins’ points came in the first half while all of Brewington’s were scored in the second, and the list included a trio of three-pointers.
PDA 16 16 18 12 – 62
DCS 9 9 10 8 – 36
PEE DEE ACADEMY (62)