Norman's overtime 3-pointer helps DCS prevail in key region showdown

“But every time we got punched, we got back up.”

The Warriors didn’t fill up the scoresheet with three-pointers, but seemed to hit the big shots when they were needed. They sank just four in the final two and half quarters, but one tied the game in the fourth and Norman’s shot wound up being the decisive blow.

“That’s a dagger; it hurts,” said PDA assistant coach Logan Rogers who was filling in for head coach Kyle Drew. “He made a great shot in a clutch moment. Our defense did what we wanted to do tonight — that might have been one of their lowest-scoring games of the year. Our defense played their tails off all across the ball.

“The three-ball really didn’t hurt us right until the very end, and sometimes that’s just the way the ball bounces.”

The Golden Eagles had a chance following Norman’s trey to potentially tie or win the game, but a slippage on the floor resulted in a turnover and DCS’ DeWayne McCormick scooped it up for a the final score.

It was a nail-biting finish to what had a very closely contested game all night. PDA got off to a fast start and led by nine in the early going, but had dwindled to five at the break.