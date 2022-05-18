North Augusta blanks South Florence to end Bruins' season

FLORENCE, S.C. – It wasn’t so much one thing that went wrong for the South Florence softball team on Wednesday, but a combination of things.

Things that kept piling up and eventually led to a season-ending 12-0 loss to North Augusta in six innings as the Bruins bowed out of the 4A lower state tournament.

“No one expected us to be here, but we were here,” SFHS coach Bobby Jones said. “…We’ve got seven starters coming back, so if they come back and work hard, we should have a good year next year.”

The Bruins will simply look to rewrite the ending. After handing North Augusta just its second loss of the season Saturday by a 2-1 margin, the rematch took a much different turn from the start.

A walk and two hit batsmen helped prolong the top of the first for the Yellow Jackets, and they cashed in thanks to Roo Howell. NAHS plated one run with the bases loaded and two down, but Howell came through with the big knock in the form of a two-run single that put the Jackets up 3-0.

“They were just putting the ball in play a lot harder,” Jones said of NA’s offensive approach. “They got a lot more contact this time. Last time I think they had four hits. …I don’t know how many they had tonight (10), but they had plenty of hits tonight.

“Plus we had a couple of walks, couple of hit batters the first inning that put us behind the eight ball. But we’ll learn from this and it’ll make us better for next year.”

The Yellow Jackets added five more runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to extend their lead and put the game out of reach. Audri Bates had a two-run single in the fourth and Kadence Adams had another in the sixth.

The fifth inning saw a pair of South Florence miscues that extended the frame and there was another error in the sixth. The combination of NA’s hitting, free passes and miscues were simply too much to overcome, Jones added.

“It snowballs from there,” he said. “It kept rolling, and it was rolling downhill quick.”

His squad also could not solve Yellow Jackets starter Katelyn Cochran. South managed three hits against the right-hander on Saturday, but that wound up being enough despite SFHS batters striking out 15 times.

The Bruins cut the number down to nine K’s in Wednesday’s contest, but managed just four hits otherwise. Larissa Siders had two of them and was the only South Florence player to make it past first base. She did it twice – once in the first inning and once in the sixth inning.

Keke Fulton had one of the other knocks for SFHS as she led off the fourth with a single but made it no further. Makayla Arceneaux singled in the sixth, but her basehit came with two outs as both she and Siders were left stranded to end the game.

“Couldn’t get the ball in play at the right time,” Jones said. “…You just don’t see pitching like that that often. We saw her twice this year. The more you see a pitcher, the better chance you have of hitting her.”

