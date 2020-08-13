North Augusta edges Florence Green 8-6

SUMTER, S.C. − In a game that featured a weather delay of more than three hours, North Augusta scored six runs across the third and fourth innings to earn an 8-6 victory over Florence Green on Thursday at the junior state tournament at Riley Park.
Florence (10-6) will now face the winner of the Sumter/Ship 71 game that was scheduled to be played late Thursday evening. That game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday with North Augusta facing Hartsville earlier in the day at 4 p.m.
The contest was knotted 1-1 in the bottom of the third when heavy rainfall forced a delay. When the teams returned, a Florence error, two walks and a two-run single by Chase Tillman put NA in the lead for good as it turned out.
Up 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth, North Augusta added to its advantage with an RBI double from Austin Harrell and an RBI single from Thomas Monahon to take a 7-2 lead.
Florence battled back in the fifth with a pair of bases-loaded walks and an RBI groundout from Nic Edick to pull within 7-5. Shannon Jackson's sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth made it 7-6, but NA added an insurance run on Tillman's single to cap the scoring in the bottom of the frame.
Jayden Earle led Florence at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a run scored. Edick added two hits and an RBI while Jackson drove in a pair.
Harley Davis and Coleman Kelly also collected an RBI apiece for Florence.
Tyler Suggs went the distance on the mound, allowing eight runs (four earned) on seven hits with four walks.
