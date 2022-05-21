North Augusta edges Hartsville in pair of 1-run games for lower state title

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For the majority of Friday evening, high school softball fans were treated to not one, but two stellar pitching performances in the 4A lower state championship.

North Augusta’s Katelyn Cochran and Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston combined to dazzle opposing hitters for 16 innings in a pair of dominant outings.

So dominant, in fact, that the first contest required nine innings to determine a winner – and there were only two innings that either team was able to scratch a run across at all the entire evening.

Unfortunately for the Red Foxes, in both of those innings it was the Yellow Jackets who gained the advantage as a 3-2 nine-inning victory forced a winner-take-all matchup that was also won by NA, who squeaked by with a 1-0 win.

The Jackets (30-2) advance to the state finals where they will take on Catawba Ridge. Hartsville ends the year at 23-5.

“It was two great games,” HHS coach Amber Harvey said afterwards. “I’m glad we went out like this – with some fight. I’m proud of my kids. Great season.”

But Harvey knew facing Cochran would be a tall task and runs would likely be at a premium.

“We tried to bunt a few times and we weren’t successful getting the bunts down,” she said. “We told them yesterday at practice in order to prepare for today, we had to be able to get the bunt down and move people over into scoring position.

“We just didn’t capitalize on it today.”

Part of the reason for that was Cochran, whose riseball got the best of a number of Hartsville hitters. She struck out 14 batters in the opening game and fanned 14 more in the nightcap. She walked a total of five and hit one.

“She was a great pitcher,” Harvey said of Cochran. “She kept it around the plate a lot and we were swinging out our shoes for it, so yeah it was a good pitch.”

But Poston was equal to the challenge. She had eight strikeouts in Game 1 and added nine more in Game 2 while walking six total.

Three of those came in the ninth inning of the opening game, however. With International Tiebreaker rules in effect, NA began the frame with a runner on second. The Jackets wound up plating two runs via bases-loaded walks and another on a fielder’s choice as the scoreless deadlock was finally broken.

But Hartsville did not go down easily in the bottom of the ninth. The Red Foxes began with a runner on second as well, and two batters in had climbed back to within a run thanks to Olivia Martin’s two-run shot down the left field line.

That marked just the third hit of the game for HHS, but it was also the last. Despite the next two batters reaching on free passes, Cochran was able to get the final two outs to seal the victory and force a winner-take-all finale.

It played out much like the first game had, with one exception. The Yellow Jackets were able to get on the board prior to extras this time, thanks to a key hit by Roo Howell. With two down and a runner on second in the bottom of the fourth, Howell lined a shot to the outfield that fell in as courtesy runner Liz Levins raced home with the go-ahead score.

Cochran and the NA defense did the rest. Hartsville managed to get the tying run in scoring position in each of the following three innings, but could not come up with the clutch RBI.

The Red Foxes finished with seven combined hits. Abbey Byrd had two in the opening game, including a double, while Kindan Dawson picked up a pair of singles in Game 2 along with Martin, who also stole two bases.

The Yellow Jackets had 12 total hits, but Poston was able to work around several jams throughout the day to keep them off the scoreboard. Annabel Hurst had two hits for NA as did Nevaeh Ross, Madalynn Tigert, Haidyn Hutto and Howell.

