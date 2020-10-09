 Skip to main content
North Myrtle Beach shuts down Wilson in 38-7 victory
PREP FOOTBALL

North Myrtle Beach shuts down Wilson in 38-7 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nyliek Livingston ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Cameron Freeman threw for a pair of scores as North Myrtle Beach kept its perfect record intact with a 38-7 victory over Wilson on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers’ only score came in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Zayshaun Rice. Rice threw for 133 yards, but the Chiefs’ defense kept Wilson’s ground game in check. The Tigers had just 77 yards rushing before popping a big run in the closing seconds that pushed the team total to 100 for the night.

Both of Freeman’s TD passes came in the second quarter. He found Xavier Anderson for a 43-yard strike and then connected with Nick Moss from 23 yards out for another score.

The Chiefs led 21-0 at the break and added a pair of TD runs from Elijah Vereen and Devin Montgomery to close things out in the fourth quarter.

Wilson falls to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-4A play with a matchup against South Florence set for next Friday. North Myrtle Beach remains atop the region at 3-0.

