North Myrtle Beach wins region crown again; West Florence 2nd

FLORENCE, S.C. – The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs captured the Region 6-4A girls’ golf tournament by a single stroke last year.
The entire team returned for the 2020 event and this time staked its claim to another region crown in emphatic fashion.
The Chiefs shot a 351 on Monday to earn consecutive titles with a 19-stroke victory at Traces Golf Club. West Florence took second place with a 370 to just edge Myrtle Beach’s 371. Hartsville was fourth after shooting 388 followed by Darlington (450) and South Florence (451).
“This was their goal – to get back and win it,” North Myrtle Beach coach Newt Merricks said. “Everyone played solid. No one blew up and just gave up. They all stayed focused the whole time. They might have had a bad hole or two, but they kept their heads together and worried more about the team than their own score.”
Consistency was the big factor, as all five of the Chiefs’ golfers finished either first-team or second-team all-region.
That group was led by Cara Hilburn, who earned medalist honors with a 75.
“She’s a junior, and she was actually medalist last year as well,” Merricks said. “She’s now won region Player of the Year for the second straight year, so that obviously helps having her at the top.”
Savannah Jordan (91), Sydney Hilburn (92), Kalynn Basehoar (93) and Faith Goff (95) rounded out the other scorers for North Myrtle Beach.
West Florence had three players named to all-region teams, led by low scorer Alla McGillivray, who shot a 77 to make the first team.
“All season long we’ve known the girls had the ability to shoot some very good scores,” Knights coach Chris Wegmann said. “… About a month ago, we really saw them turn the corner and start to encourage each other and believe that they are good enough.
“Today was one of those results of all that belief and building each other up.”
Madeline Ateyeh (90) and Julia Kleine (101) each got second-team honors for West, and Taylor Pleasant finished just beyond the mark with a 102.
“Just the consistency of not giving up; not getting down when you make a bad shot,” Wegmann said of what stood out the most from his team. “Just them knowing that they could make a better shot on the next hole each time.”
Rounding out the first-team all-region list were South Florence’s Anna Grace Smith (81), Myrtle Beach’s Yana Jeram (87) and Kelly Campman (84) and Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson (86) and Aryn Watson (89).
Myrtle Beach's Sophia LiVigni shot a 90 to earn a spot on the second-team roster. Darlington's Sara Ellen Hanna shot a 102 to finish just outside of the honor.
