North Myrtle Beach wins region crown again; West Florence 2nd

FLORENCE, S.C. – The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs captured the Region 6-4A girls’ golf tournament by a single stroke last year.

The entire team returned for the 2020 event and this time staked its claim to another region crown in emphatic fashion.

The Chiefs shot a 351 on Monday to earn consecutive titles with a 19-stroke victory at Traces Golf Club. West Florence took second place with a 370 to just edge Myrtle Beach’s 371. Hartsville was fourth after shooting 388 followed by Darlington (450) and South Florence (451).

“This was their goal – to get back and win it,” North Myrtle Beach coach Newt Merricks said. “Everyone played solid. No one blew up and just gave up. They all stayed focused the whole time. They might have had a bad hole or two, but they kept their heads together and worried more about the team than their own score.”

Consistency was the big factor, as all five of the Chiefs’ golfers finished either first-team or second-team all-region.

That group was led by Cara Hilburn, who earned medalist honors with a 75.