FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four members of the Francis Marion University baseball team – senior infielder Naphis Llanos, senior catcher Isaac Schuck, junior left-handed pitcher Chas DeBruhl, and sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley – have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Selected by CSC, the All-District Team recognizes the area's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot, with the Academic All-America® honorees to be announced in June.

Llanos, a native of Sanford, Fla., recently graduated cum laude with a B.S. degree in healthcare administration and a 3.636 cumulative grade point average. On the field, he batted .308 with 38 runs scored, seven doubles, 20 runs batted in, and a .406 on-base percentage. He was placed on the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team for 2023, was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of his semesters.

Schuck hails from Reno, Nev., and graduated with a B.S. degree in mathematics and a 3.554 GPA. He hit .240 with 19 runs scored, six doubles, two homers, and 22 RBIs, while throwing out 16 runners attempting to steal. He also earned Academic All-Conference recognition, is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, and has named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on three occasions.

DeBruhl, a native of Kershaw, S.C., has a 3.579 GPA as a mechanical engineering major. He was 6-5 on the mound in 2023 with a 6.38 earned run average and 53 strikeouts in 67.2 innings of work. He twice beat the nation’s top-ranked team, was named to the 2023 Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team, and his 14 starts led Francis Marion and ranks among the national leaders in Division II. He was named to the Academic All-Conference squad, is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for five semesters.

Oakley, a native of Mullins, S.C., owns a 3.841 GPA as a biology major. He was second on the squad with a .336 batting average. He scored 30 runs and registered five doubles, 10 RBIs, and a .406 on-base percentage. He batted .400 in conference play. He too earned Academic All-Conference honors, has served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll following all four of his semesters.

The four helped lead Francis Marion to a 29-25 record this season and an appearance in the Conference Carolinas Tournament title game.

The Division II CSC Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2023 Divisions II Academic All-America® program.

Llanos is a graduate of Lake Howell High School and previously attended Lake-Sumter State College, while Schuck is a product of Reno High School and transferred to FMU from Butte College. DeBruhl is a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, while Oakley is a product of Pee Dee Academy.