Oceanside leads, Trinity in hunt after round one of Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – The greens played a little bit faster than anticipated Monday at the Florence Country Club, Michael Hawk said.

“I don’t know that we’ve had a chance to really play out here a whole lot since they’ve sped them up, so I think that kind of caught us off guard,” the Trinity Collegiate School coach said. “But all in all, a pretty solid day.”

After a bit of a rough start, Hawk was pleased with how the first rounds turned out for his Trinity Blue and Trinity Black squads at the 22nd Anderson Brothers Bank High School Invitational.

Trinity Blue (297) finds itself in third place behind defending champion A.C. Flora (291) and first-round leaders Oceanside Collegiate (288). Flora rallied past Oceanside last year to earn the tournament title and snap the Titans’ two-year winning streak.

The two-day event concludes Tuesday at Darlington Country Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

“It’s just a different type of course,” Hawk said of switching to Darlington CC. “The greens are going to be significantly different. The course is going to be shorter, but the main part is the greens are going be a lot different than they are here so we’re going to have to adjust early.

“If we can do that, we’ll play pretty well.”

Trinity had big days from Jay Smith and Thomas Davis, who both finished at the top of the individual leaderboard. Smith carded a 69 for the TC Blue squad while Davis finished with a 70 to lead the TC Black squad.

Both trail Indian Land’s Alexia Siehl, who turned in a 68 on Monday.

“Jay’s been uber-solid all year; very consistent,” Hawk said. “And Thomas has been coming on pretty strong in the last couple of weeks, so it’s been good.”

Hartsville and West Florence were also among the field of nearly 20 high schools that included Central, Blythewood, Chapin and others from around the state.

South Florence didn't field enough to enter into the team standings, but had several golfers competing as individuals.

