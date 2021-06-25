Offense, Brigman shine as Post 1 completes sweep of Lower Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – It wasn’t the number of hits that Derick Urquhart was pleased with Thursday night, but rather the type of hits.
“I think one of the key things that I liked as a coach was we were using the whole field,” the Post 1 coach said. “We were going backside on the outside pitches, pulling the inside pitches. It wasn't just up their hacking and free swinging; we actually looked like we had an approach – we had a plan.
“We put a lot of effort into batting practice today and I’m happy with the results.”
Florence pounded out 16 hits and scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Lower Florence at Legion Field and a three-game series sweep.
Post 1 (13-1, 8-1 League 2) returns to action today in the Palmetto Legion Invitational. Florence will play Greenville (Ohio) at 11 a.m. before taking on Chesterfield at 6:30 p.m. Florence will also take on Ottawa (Ohio) on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and Beverly-Lowell (Ohio) at 5 p.m.
Post 1 scored in every inning Thursday and had multiple hits in all but the third. Florence was also able to take advantage of three Lower Florence errors, five walks and two wild pitches throughout the evening.
“That’s what a good team does – they capitalize on mistakes,” LF coach Kenny Gray said. “We make an error, then they get a basehit or we walk somebody and they get a basehit…that’s baseball. And when you’re playing a team like this, you can’t afford those mistakes.”
D.P. Pendergrass scored the first run of the night on one of those mistakes and Owen Taylor followed not long after with a two-run home run as Post 1 built a 3-0 lead three batters into its lineup.
Another error, a wild pitch and RBI singles from Caleb Rogers and Pendergrass closed out the inning for Florence, who then added three more runs in the second and one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Pendergrass finished with three hits, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBI – the last of which came in the fifth to send everyone home early.
Caleb Oakley walked twice and scored two runs for Post 1. Kody Hanna had two hits as did Jacob Adams, Rogers and Noah Skeen. Rogers drove in two runs while Skeen and Hunter Herlong each collected an RBI. Herlong’s came on a second-inning double.
Adams also doubled for Florence as did Aydin Palmer.
Meanwhile Christian Brigman was lights out on the mound for Post 1. The left-hander tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks. Just two baserunners reached against him − J.R. Williams doubled in the first inning and Stone Osborne reached on an error in the fourth.
“Christian was outstanding,” Urquhart said. “He’s that typical crafty lefty; hides the ball well and it just jumps at you. He’s not going to light up the radar gun, but he’s smart and he’s got a high I.Q. on the mound and he can throw three or four pitches for strikes whenever he wants to.”
Lower Florence did not roll over at the end, however, and plated three runs off the Florence bullpen in the top of the fifth trailing 12-0. Landon Matthews and Jake Hardee had back-to-back RBI singles and another run scored on an error.
Pinch-hitter Nathan Gause also doubled to lead off the frame and Williams collected his second hit of the night with a single.
All of that came with two outs as LF was down to its final strike before a long at bat by Hunter Matthews resulted in a walk and a late surge by the offense.
“I told the guys, ya’ll could have cashed it in in the fifth inning,” Gray said “But no, they went out and swung the bats. Hunter Matthews battled at the plate and drew a walk. Then we had a couple guys – Jake and J.R. and Landon Matthews got hits back-to-back-to-back, and so kind of got things going a little bit.
“That’s good to see and maybe we can carry that momentum into next week and help us out.”