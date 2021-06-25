Offense, Brigman shine as Post 1 completes sweep of Lower Florence

D.P. Pendergrass scored the first run of the night on one of those mistakes and Owen Taylor followed not long after with a two-run home run as Post 1 built a 3-0 lead three batters into its lineup.

Another error, a wild pitch and RBI singles from Caleb Rogers and Pendergrass closed out the inning for Florence, who then added three more runs in the second and one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Pendergrass finished with three hits, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBI – the last of which came in the fifth to send everyone home early.

Caleb Oakley walked twice and scored two runs for Post 1. Kody Hanna had two hits as did Jacob Adams, Rogers and Noah Skeen. Rogers drove in two runs while Skeen and Hunter Herlong each collected an RBI. Herlong’s came on a second-inning double.

Adams also doubled for Florence as did Aydin Palmer.

Meanwhile Christian Brigman was lights out on the mound for Post 1. The left-hander tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks. Just two baserunners reached against him − J.R. Williams doubled in the first inning and Stone Osborne reached on an error in the fourth.