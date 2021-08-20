Offense shines as Hannah-Pamplico tops McBee 45-26

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Floyd Eaddy and Zander Poston accounted for three touchdowns apiece as Hannah-Pamplico opened the 2021 season with a 45-26 victory over McBee on Thursday.
The Raiders (1-0) are scheduled to travel to Hemingway next Friday while the Panthers (0-1) will host Latta on Sept. 3.
Big plays were the name of the game for H-P all night. Eaddy got things started with an 85-yard kickoff return for a score and had another one called back on a penalty not long after.
Meanwhile Poston found Cyrus Ellison for a pair of touchdown passes in the opening quarter – the first for 40 yards as the Raiders put up 18 points in the opening frame.
Eaddy added two TD runs in the second quarter – one from 38 yards out – and Poston found Taeshaun Sellers for a 70-yard hookup to start the second half. Poston finished with 160 yards passing with 204 of those going to Sellers and Ellison.
He capped off H-P’s big offensive night with a 36-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers did not go away quietly, however. Backed by a solid running game all night, McBee kept pace all the way until the very end.
McBee had 263 yards on the ground, led by DeVarius Ponds’ 91 yards. Evan Sullivan added 79 and James Goodie finished with 39. All three had rushing touchdowns as well, including two by Ponds in the first half.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO 45, McBEE 26
M 12 6 8 0 – 26
HP 18 14 6 7 – 45
FIRST QUARTER
M – James Goodie 9 run (kick failed), 8:53.
HP – Floyd Eaddy 85 kick return (run failed), 8:37.
HP – Cyrus Ellison 40 pass from Zander Poston (run failed), 8:24.
M – DeVarius Ponds 25 run (run failed), 4:29.
HP – Ellison 7 pass from Poston (pass failed), 1:54.
SECOND QUARTER
HP – Eaddy 38 run (Poston run), 9:17.
HP – Eaddy 8 run (run failed), 6:23.
M – Ponds 17 run (run failed), 3:07.
THIRD QUARTER
HP – Taeshaun Sellers 70 pass from Poston (run failed), 11:49.
M – Evan Sullivan 10 run (Noah McAteer run), 2:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
HP – Poston 36 run (Poston kick), 3:04.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – M: DeVarius Ponds 14-91, 2 TDs; Evan Sullivan 20-79, TD; James Goodie 13-39, TD; Noah McAteer 9-55. HP: Floyd Eaddy 13-119, 2 TDs; Zander Poston 5-57, TD.
PASSING – HP: Zander Poston 8-16-160, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING – HP: Taeshaun Sellers 2-107, TD; Cyrus Ellison 4-97, 2 TDs.