Offense shines as Hannah-Pamplico tops McBee 45-26

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Floyd Eaddy and Zander Poston accounted for three touchdowns apiece as Hannah-Pamplico opened the 2021 season with a 45-26 victory over McBee on Thursday.

The Raiders (1-0) are scheduled to travel to Hemingway next Friday while the Panthers (0-1) will host Latta on Sept. 3.

Big plays were the name of the game for H-P all night. Eaddy got things started with an 85-yard kickoff return for a score and had another one called back on a penalty not long after.

Meanwhile Poston found Cyrus Ellison for a pair of touchdown passes in the opening quarter – the first for 40 yards as the Raiders put up 18 points in the opening frame.

Eaddy added two TD runs in the second quarter – one from 38 yards out – and Poston found Taeshaun Sellers for a 70-yard hookup to start the second half. Poston finished with 160 yards passing with 204 of those going to Sellers and Ellison.

He capped off H-P’s big offensive night with a 36-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers did not go away quietly, however. Backed by a solid running game all night, McBee kept pace all the way until the very end.