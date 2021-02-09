Orr wins SCGA's Tom Fazio Service to Golf Award

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Tom Fazio Service to Golf Award recognizes efforts that especially help enhance and promote the game of golf with an emphasis on the South Carolina Junior Golf Association and junior programs.

With that in mind, Florence's John Orr was named this year's recipient and was honored with a special ceremony at Florence Country Club on Tuesday.

Orr, a former pupil of the famed Grant Bennett and part of the "Big Three" (Orr, Billy Womack and Buddy Baker), has been giving back to the game and the community in which he has been a part of for decades.

Following a very successful junior golf and high school golf career − winning several state championships and participating in multiple U.S. Junior Amateur Championships − Orr went on to play college golf at the University of South Carolina. After finishing college, he enlisted in the Navy and served five years as a Submariner.

Following his service, Orr returned to Florence and started the Orr Company with his father, owning and franchising Arby’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in the Florence area.