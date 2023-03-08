FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University dropped a narrow 3-1 pitchers’ duel to long-time rival USC Aiken on Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion (10-10) will return to Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium on Wednesday when the Patriots entertain Lake Erie College at 6 p.m.

Six different Patriots collected hits on Tuesday, with junior catcher Tucker Rabun’s seventh-inning double being the only one that went for extra bases.

Sophomore right-hander Tyler Reynolds (0-1), making only his second start as a Patriot, took the hard-luck loss. He allowed only three hits in four innings and both runs he surrendered were unearned. He fanned three and walked one.

FMU took an early lead in the bottom of the third with some help from the Pacers. Rabun reached first on a throwing error and junior right fielder Zack Summerville followed with a fly ball to left that the outfielder lost in the dusk sky, leaving runners on first and second with no outs. Following two outs, junior designated hitter Alex Elliott delivered a run-scoring single to center field that plated Rabun for a 1-0 lead.

However in the next half inning (top of fourth), a Patriot fielding error led to a pair of runs as USCA designated hitter Nick Tripp drilled a two-out, two-run single to left field.

The Patriots escaped further trouble in the top of seventh when USCA loaded the bases with one out. FMU sophomore left-handed reliever Malik Frails induced a pop up and freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III snared a sharp grounder at third and tagged the bag for the final out.

Francis Marion threatened in the bottom of the seventh and forced a pitching change. However, with two on and two outs, Hardee lifted a fly ball down the left field line that was corralled for the third out on a nice running catch by Josh Sharp. FMU then stranded runners on the corners in the eighth.

The Pacers loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, but were held to one insurance run – that coming home on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Jackson Hannon.

USCA freshman righty Kevin Cox (1-0) earned his first collegiate win, while sophomore closer Dylan Wilhelm retired the Patriots in order in the ninth to pick up his fourth save of 2023.

Both teams stranded 10 runners on base in the contest.