Pair of big innings lift West Florence baseball past Wilson in Region 6-4A opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – With the West Florence boys’ basketball season lasting so long, Bryson Graves has really only been able to be on the baseball field for about a week now, coach Josh Brown said.
Tuesday was a welcome sight then as Graves helped power a potent offensive attack for the Knights with three hits – including a home run – and five runs batted in as WFHS opened Region 6-4A play with a 12-4 victory against rival Wilson.
“That’s good to see that he’s swinging the bat already pretty good for us,” Brown said of his junior outfielder/pitcher. “We swung the bat good up and down the lineup tonight.”
A pair of four-run innings paved the way for the Knights (3-2, 1-0), who will now host the Tigers (1-1, 0-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The first offensive outburst came in WF’s first at bat. Coleman Kelly provided the big knock with a two-run double and Graves finished off the scoring with an RBI groundout as West took an early 4-0 lead.
The Tigers provided the Knights with added scoring opportunities as a pair of errors, a passed ball and a wild pitch extended the inning and moved runners up as West wound plating four runs with just two hits.
“We pressed a little bit in the beginning of the game,” Wilson coach Chipper Smith said. “Our guys work really hard, and I just think they need to let the work show for what they’ve been doing. We just pressed a little bit, and once they settled in about the third inning I believe, we were ready to play baseball.”
The Tigers were staring at a 6-0 deficit when their bats started to come alive in the bottom of the third. A leadoff walk followed by a Knights’ error opened the door for the heart of Wilson’s lineup. R.J. Law and Daniel Roberts came through with back-to-back RBI singles, and starting pitcher Chris Peterson helped his own cause with an RBI double as the Tigers cut the deficit to 6-3.
It was a short-lived comeback, however, as WFHS responded with its second big inning of the game thanks to four straight extra-base hits to lead off the top of the fourth.
Brody Cook and Kelly hit back-to-back solo homers and Cooper Coleman followed with a double. Graves cleared the bases again with a two-run shot as the Knights went up 10-3.
“That was the key – to answer their three runs that they got,” Brown said. “Came in here and scored four (with) some really, really good at bats there. Stretched the game out for us.”
Wilson tallied just one run the rest of the way on an RBI groundout by Law in the fifth inning. Otherwise West’s bullpen did the job as Mac Sawyer, Kelly and Graves combined to toss the final four innings and allow one unearned run on no hits with seven strikeouts.
That helped make a winner out of Ty Suggs, who allowed just one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts in three innings of work.
“Ty’s thrown the ball really good for us this year, and (we) stretched him out – that’s probably the longest he’s been out there,” Brown said. “But yeah the other guys came in…Sawyer came in and had a good inning there, and Coleman came in and Bryson shut the door.”
Graves drove home the final two runs of the night in the top of the seventh with a two-out single. He combined with Kelly for six of WFHS’ 15 hits and eight of the team’s 10 RBI.
Law, Roberts, Peterson and Tajiri Myers each had a hit to lead Wilson. Law also pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Tigers and gave up three hits with seven strikeouts.