Pair of big innings lift West Florence baseball past Wilson in Region 6-4A opener

The Tigers were staring at a 6-0 deficit when their bats started to come alive in the bottom of the third. A leadoff walk followed by a Knights’ error opened the door for the heart of Wilson’s lineup. R.J. Law and Daniel Roberts came through with back-to-back RBI singles, and starting pitcher Chris Peterson helped his own cause with an RBI double as the Tigers cut the deficit to 6-3.

It was a short-lived comeback, however, as WFHS responded with its second big inning of the game thanks to four straight extra-base hits to lead off the top of the fourth.

Brody Cook and Kelly hit back-to-back solo homers and Cooper Coleman followed with a double. Graves cleared the bases again with a two-run shot as the Knights went up 10-3.

“That was the key – to answer their three runs that they got,” Brown said. “Came in here and scored four (with) some really, really good at bats there. Stretched the game out for us.”

Wilson tallied just one run the rest of the way on an RBI groundout by Law in the fifth inning. Otherwise West’s bullpen did the job as Mac Sawyer, Kelly and Graves combined to toss the final four innings and allow one unearned run on no hits with seven strikeouts.