Pair of West Florence soccer players chosen for North/South games

COLUMBIA − Rosters for the 2022 North/South Soccer Classic games were announced Friday and a pair of West Florence standouts made the list.

Knights senior goalkeeper Zachary Way was chosen for the South boys' squad while West forward Ashley Klucharich was named to the South girls' team.

Way had a 16-4 record in goal and a 0.996 save percentage for the Knights while Klucharich scored 27 goals and registered 66 points for West.

The North/South All Star Soccer Classic games will be held June 18 at T.L. Hanna High School.