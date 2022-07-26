Palmer allows 1 hit, Post 1 offense erupts for 10 runs in rout of Chapin/Newberry

FLORENCE, S.C. – The “rust factor” was certainly something Derick Urquhart had concerns about heading into Monday’s American Legion state tournament opener.

Those misgivings had all pretty much dissipated by the end of the third inning, however, as Post 1 took the first big step toward defending its crown.

Aydin Palmer was brilliant across 4 1/3 innings – allowing no runs on just one hit with five strikeouts. Florence’s offense took care of the rest by pounding out 11 hits in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Chapin/Newberry at American Legion Field.

Post 1 (24-5) advances to face Richland Post 215 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Florence. Richland defeated Camden 7-3 on Monday, and the 17ers will face off against Chapin/Newberry in an elimination game Tuesday.

Monday’s victory also assures that Urquhart’s squad will make it to Segra Park when day three of the double-elimination tournament shifts to Columbia on Thursday.

“I was real proud of the way we responded tonight,” Urquhart said. “Little worried about the time off and the lack of games and innings played that we’ve had over the last couple of weeks. But we responded well. Took us a couple innings to get everything going, but one through nine and even a couple of guys we got in late in the game did their role and did what we asked them to do.

“Offensively our philosophy is to try to put pressure on the defense and see what can happen.”

Post 1’s bats didn’t start to really click until the third inning, but fortunately they were able to take their time thanks to Palmer’s outing. The left-hander from South Florence allowed just three base runners, and outside of back-to-back walks in the second inning, was never in any kind of real trouble.

“Had to make a slight adjustment,” Palmer said. “Worked the zone a little bit, but I mean it worked out well. Threw a lot of strikes…I was throwing the curveball well. Big adjustment.”

He induced four fly balls and two grounders for outs, and his only blemish came in the first when Luke White singled with one down.

“My biggest thing tonight was to throw strikes – work to contact,” Palmer said. “Came out with five strikeouts (and) a lot of groundouts; lot of popups. Just a good outing overall.”

Palmer didn’t have to sweat the score for too long either as the bottom of the Post 1 order got things rolling. Josh Williams doubled with two outs in the bottom of the second and Collin Minshew, the No. 8 hitter, drove him in with a clutch RBI single. Florence actually loaded the bases afterwards, but could not muster another run that particular inning.

It didn’t matter as the lineup exploded for five more in the bottom of the third. Jacob Adams had an RBI single, Qua’liek Crawford drove in a pair and Williams scored again on a throwing error as the Nos. 6-9 batters helped produce the first four runs of the game.

Leadoff batter Parker Winfield broke that streak with an RBI single that same inning to push Florence lead to 6-0 after three frames.

“We had some big at-bats there,” Urquhart said. “Jacob Adams, Collin Minshew, Josh Williams. Josh had a good game. …I haven’t seen the boxscore or the numbers or anything. I know we had (11) hits on the day, but it just seems like those (11) hits were scattered all one through nine.”

Four different Post 1 players finished with multiple hits, led by Williams who was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two runs scored. Winfield had two knocks including a double and drove in a pair while Jake Hardee and Noah Foster each finished 2 for 3. Foster scored twice, including on a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Adams, Minshew and Crawford all finished with at least one RBI as six of Florence’s starters drove in at least one run.