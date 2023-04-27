FLORENCE, S.C. – Aydin Palmer certainly made his Senior Night at South Florence High a memorable one.

Palmer, who has regularly made an impact on the mound for the Bruins, did it at the plate this time Thursday against Lake City – crushing a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and finishing with seven RBI as South earned a 13-0 victory in five innings.

The win closed out the regular season for SFHS (20-5), who will host a first-round playoff game Monday against either Irmo or Westwood, coach Kenny Gray said. The game is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Bruins will be riding a wave of momentum heading into the postseason, and will be coming off a strong offensive showing against the Panthers. South had 12 hits in four innings with three coming off the bat of Palmer. He combined with Noah Moore to plate 11 of the team’s 13 runs.

“The whole idea of going into this game is be grateful, play relaxed (and) the results take care of themselves,” Palmer said. “…It’s important to be able to swing it, too – drive in those runs. That’s very big moving forward for us next week for the playoffs.

“This game was all about getting ready. I felt like we executed well.”

None more so than Palmer. South was already up 1-0 when Palmer stepped to the plate with two runners on in the bottom of the second. He launched a shot that cleared the right centerfield fence to give the Bruins a 4-0 lead.

He outdid himself the next inning. Leading 5-0 with the bases loaded, Palmer crushed a pitch to left-center this time that easily cleared the fence for a grand slam and a 9-0 SFHS advantage.

“The first one, I was jogging and thought it had a chance and the second one was absolute, no-doubt,” Palmer said. “…I’ve had a pretty good season swinging up to this. My approach tonight was to stay relaxed, see the ball; track the ball – the little things and that took care of it.”

Meanwhile South’s pitching was having an equally brilliant evening. Luke Miller and Dylan Wiegel combined to toss five shutout innings. Miller allowed just two hits in three frames while Wiegel did not allow a baserunner in two innings of work.

They combined for nine strikeouts.

“Our seniors went out and they played really well today,” Gray said. “I felt like Luke threw his three innings and did a great job and then Dylan came in and did a good job throwing those last two innings. And we hit the ball very well tonight.”

For the Panthers (18-6), it was a rough finish to the regular season, but coach Matt Apicella believes his team will be able to shake it off in time for the playoff opener on Tuesday. The Region 6-3A champs will host either Loris or Waccamaw at 6:30 p.m.

“We dug the hole early…and South had a night,” Apicella said. “…We were down 9-0 and the guys – I was happy with their efforts and their attitudes. They kept on battling.

“…(We’ve just got) to keep the chemistry and keep executing.”

LC 000 00 – 0 2 1

SF 454 0x – 13 12 1

WP – Luke Miller (3 IP, 0 R, 2H, 5 K, BB). LP – Christian Sims (1 1/3 IP, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 H, 0 K, 3 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – LC: Qualek Washington 1-2; Octavian McKnight 1-2, SB. SF: Aydin Palmer 3-3, 2 HRs, 7 RBI; Noah Moore 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI; Hunter Matthews 2-3, 3 R; Chandler Thompson 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Luke Miller 2-2, RBI; Dylan Wiegel 1-3.

RECORDS: SF 20-5. LC 18-6.

NEXT GAMES: South Florence will host either Irmo or Westwood on Monday in the opening game of the 4A state playoffs at a tentative start time of 6:30 p.m. Lake City will host either Loris or Waccamaw on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the opening game of the 3A state playoffs.