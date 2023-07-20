FLORENCE, S.C. – Zach Hunt knew exactly what pitch he was going to wait for his third time up at bat.

“I was just trying to fight off everything and just get my pitch,” the Florence first baseman said. “I got a middle-middle fastball and that’s what I wanted.”

It was that kind of inning for Hunt and the Post 1 offense as they put up a five-spot to all but wrap up Wednesday’s American Legion State Tournament game against Sumter.

Especially with Aydin Palmer on the mound.

Palmer combined with Dylan Wiegel to allow no earned runs on two hits in a dominant 7-1 victory over the P-15’s at American Legion Field at Post 1 (23-5) remained unbeaten in postseason play and firmly in the driver's seat.

Up next is Rock Hill Post 34 at 7 p.m. on Friday as the tournament shifts to Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium. The winner of that game will have to be beaten twice on Sunday with the state championship on the line.

Thanks to the offensive outburst by Post 1, coach Derick Urquhart and his staff were able to keep Palmer under 80 pitches and only had to use Wiegel out of the pen.

“We’re in a good situation with our pitching staff going into the weekend,” Urquhart said. “…We got ourselves into some jams early and go ourselves out of them. So I was proud of the way we threw.”

Sumter actually loaded the bases against Palmer in the first inning with two outs thanks in part to a walk and a hit batsman, but the Post 1 left-hander struck out the final batter to end the threat.

He also pitched around a one-out walk and stolen base in the third to keep the P-15’s off the board. Sumter’s run came in the top of the fourth after a bunt hit, a passed ball and a throwing error allowed an unearned run to cross the plate.

But that was the last hit Palmer or Wiegel gave up on the evening as the duo combined to strike out seven. The P-15’s had just two baserunners across the final three frames.

That gave the Florence offense enough time to find its footing following a couple of off days. Post 1 had no hits through the first two innings, but produced some two-out magic in the third.

Collin Minshew got things started with a single and Jackson Moore followed with a double. Sumter intentionally walked Nick Foster to load the bases and Shemar Simes made the P-15’s pay with a two-run single as Florence grabbed a 2-0 advantage.

“The whole inning was keyed on Jackson Moore hitting a double,” Urquhart said. “Big two-out double puts us (third) and second and forces them to put the intentional walk on with Foster to load the bases and get a force out to end the inning.

“…So that whole inning was keyed by Jackson Moore having a great at-bat for us and putting one down the line.”

Post 1 put the game out of reach next inning. Sumter went through three different pitchers before it could finally stop the bleeding as five hits, two walks and a sacrifice fly resulted in a 7-1 lead for Florence.

Jamarcus Williams drove in the first tally with the sac fly and Minshew followed with a RBI single. Foster was walked with the bases loaded and two batters later, Hunt came through with the second two-out, two-run basehit in as many innings.

“At first we just kind of laid back and tried to get back into the game since we had a four-day break,” Hunt said of the offense finally catching fire. “But once we get (to) that third inning, we were ready to roll.”

Minshew, Simes and Moore all had two hits for Florence. Moore also scored twice.