Palmer, South Florence shut out Wilson 6-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence starting pitcher Aydin Palmer went the distance – striking out 11 over seven innings and tossing a two-hit shutout in the process as the Bruins beat rival Wilson 6-0 on Tuesday.
South improved to 15-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A. The two teams will meet again on Friday at Wilson at 6 p.m.
Dawson Young was the only Wilson batter to get to Palmer on the night. His seeing-eye single in the fourth marked the first baserunner of the game for the Tigers and he added another single to lead off the seventh.
Palmer also walked three batters, but didn’t allow a runner to reach second until the seventh inning thanks to two successful pick-offs at first base.
Meanwhile the South Florence offense gave him all the run support he needed in the first inning. Palmer led off the game with a single and took second on an error. Jake Hardee then drove in the run with an RBI single.
J.R. Williams followed two batters later with an RBI double and Landon Brown capped off the inning with an RBI single as the Bruins took a 3-0 lead.
Another pair of Tiger errors in the bottom of the second helped lead to two more SFHS scores as Williams drove in his second run of the evening to make the score 5-0 and chase Wilson starter R.J. Law.
Ethan Kimmerlin replaced Law and pitched solidly the rest of the way. In 4 1/3 innings, he allowed just one run on five hits with no walks and a strikeout.
His only blemish came in the fifth with Mikey Morris belted a solo homer to put South up 6-0.
Williams finished 3 for 3 for the Bruins while Palmer was 3 for 4. Hardee finished with two hits.