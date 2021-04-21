Palmer tosses 2-hit shutout as South Florence blanks Wilson 6-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – It's always the goal to go the distance in any game, Aydin Palmer said.
“That’s something we worked on in preseason and going into this,” the South Florence starting pitcher said Tuesday after a game against Wilson. “I got stronger as I went – that was the biggest thing. I kept my pitch count low. ...
“I hit my spots, located curveball (and) changeup and it was overall a great win.”
Palmer went seven strong innings with 11 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout as the Bruins earned a 6-0 victory over their city and now Region 6-4A rivals.
South improved to 15-3 overall and 3-2 in region play while the Tigers fell to 3-8 and remained winless in the region. The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilson.
Dawson Young was the only Wilson batter to get to Palmer on the night. His seeing-eye single in the fourth marked the first baserunner of the game for the Tigers, and he added another single to lead off the seventh.
Palmer also walked three batters but didn’t allow a runner to reach second until the seventh inning, thanks to picking off two baserunners who managed to reach first.
“I thought he threw really well,” South Florence coach Kenny Gray said. “He had a good game. He was spotting his pitches early, and we had some success there.
“When he’s on like that, we usually have success.”
The South Florence offense gave him all of the run support he needed in the first inning. Palmer led off the game with a single and took second on an error. Jake Hardee then drove in the run with an RBI single.
J.R. Williams followed two batters later with an RBI double and Landon Brown capped the inning with an RBI single moments later as the Bruins took a 3-0 lead.
Another two Tiger errors in the bottom of the second helped lead to two more South Florence scores as Williams drove in his second run of the evening to make the score 5-0 and chase Wilson starter R.J. Law.
Ethan Kimmerlin replaced Law and pitched solidly the rest of the way. In 4⅓ innings, he allowed only one run on five hits with no walks and a strikeout.
His only real blemish came in the fifth with Mikey Morris hit a solo homer to put South up 6-0.
“I think he pitched well. He really did a good job minus the home run,” Tigers coach Micah Young said. “So there were some bright spots, some good spots, but again we’ve got to go back to work Wednesday and Thursday and see if we can’t get them on Friday.”
Williams finished 3 for 3 for the Bruins while Palmer was 3 for 4. Hardee finished with two hits.