Palmer tosses 8 no-hit innings as South Florence edges North Augusta 2-1

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence baseball team lived to fight another day in the 4A state playoffs – thanks in no small part to the effort the Bruins got from starting pitcher Aydin Palmer.
Palmer tossed eight no-hit innings against North Augusta on Monday and struck out nine as only two Yellow Jackets reached base the entire game.
That allowed the SFHS offense to come up big late as a Mikey Morris’ RBI single in the sixth tied the game, and Luke Miller drove in the game-winning run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth.
The Region 6-4A champion Bruins (22-4) will now travel to Beaufort on Wednesday for another elimination game, with the winner then taking on May River on Friday needing two wins to advance to the lower state final.
The game did not start out on a high note for Palmer as his throwing error allowed NA’s Grayson Bridgers to reach second base with one out. Bridgers caught the defense napping and scampered over to third, which proved costly as he scored on a wild pitch two batters later with two outs.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t see another player on first until the eighth inning, however, as Palmer dominated the rest of the way. His only other blemish came when Jaxon Jean reached on a two-out walk, but he was quickly picked off.
Meanwhile the South offense was having its own struggles against North Augusta starter Thomas Monahon, who finished with five strikeouts. Through five innings, Monahon allowed just two hits – one to Palmer and one to Mason Lynch, both in the bottom of the third.
But the Bruins were unable to come through with the tying hit until the sixth. After Landon Matthews and Palmer led off the inning with back-to-back singles, Morris stepped to the plate two batters later and delivered the big RBI single up the middle to score Matthews.
Landon Brown followed with an infield single to load the bases with one out, but Monahon worked out of the jam to keep the game tied.
He wasn’t so fortunate in the eighth. Palmer reached on a throwing error and Jake Hardee sacrificed him to second. Morris was intentionally walked, which set the stage for a somewhat strange finish as Monahon seemingly lost his control and plunked both Brown and Miller to plate the winning run.