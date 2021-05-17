Palmer tosses 8 no-hit innings as South Florence edges North Augusta 2-1

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence baseball team lived to fight another day in the 4A state playoffs – thanks in no small part to the effort the Bruins got from starting pitcher Aydin Palmer.

Palmer tossed eight no-hit innings against North Augusta on Monday and struck out nine as only two Yellow Jackets reached base the entire game.

That allowed the SFHS offense to come up big late as a Mikey Morris’ RBI single in the sixth tied the game, and Luke Miller drove in the game-winning run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth.

The Region 6-4A champion Bruins (22-4) will now travel to Beaufort on Wednesday for another elimination game, with the winner then taking on May River on Friday needing two wins to advance to the lower state final.

The game did not start out on a high note for Palmer as his throwing error allowed NA’s Grayson Bridgers to reach second base with one out. Bridgers caught the defense napping and scampered over to third, which proved costly as he scored on a wild pitch two batters later with two outs.